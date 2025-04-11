Anton combines two post-punk EPs on one album: 'Glacier / Volcan' - Out now

Out via the Parisian label Icy Cold Records is the brand new Anton album “Glacier / Volcan”. The release comes in a 3-panel digipak and is actually a combined release of two EPs. Besides the digipak there is also a limited edition black vinyl on 300 copies.

<a href="https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/album/icr131-anton-glacier-volcan">ICR131 – ANTON "Glacier / Volcan" by Icy Cold Records</a>

Anton is a darkwave solo project led by Anton Steinbock since 2021. Musically he is influenced by postpunk legends like Joy Division and the modern coldwave of Lebanon Hanover.

In 2024, the project debuted with the EP “Volcan” on Detriti Records. With the release of the second EP “Glacier” in March 2025 on Icy Cold Records, the lineup evolves into a trio, keeping Ewen Dinam on bass and integrating Paul Dupont on guitar.

Check out the Videoclip for “Fer rouge”.

