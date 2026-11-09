November 9, 2026

Anton shares video for new single ‘Serpent Des Villes’, first taste of EP ‘Tôt Ou Tard’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 9, 2026

Paris post-punk project Anton releases single “Serpent Des Villes” with a video, the first taste of the upcoming EP “Tôt Ou Tard” on Icy Cold Records.

Anton shares video for new single 'Serpent Des Villes', first taste of EP 'Tôt Ou Tard'
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Paris-based post-punk project Anton has released a new single, “Serpent Des Villes”, with an accompanying video, on November 6, 2026. The track is the first single from Anton’s forthcoming EP, “Tôt Ou Tard”, on Icy Cold Records.

Anton Steinbock mixed and mastered “Serpent Des Villes” himself. Sung in French, the track pairs an organ-like synth and drum machine with wiry post-punk guitar. Its video shows Steinbock alone in a Paris park.

“Serpent Des Villes” is available now on Bandcamp and streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Anton’s ‘Serpent Des Villes’ follows ‘Glacier / Volcan’

Steinbock launched Anton as a solo darkwave project in Paris in 2024, releasing the debut EP “Volcan” that May. Icy Cold Records followed with “Glacier / Volcan”, covered by Side-Line in 2025, pairing that EP with new material including the track “L’Autre Destination”. Anton released the double single “Never Freed Myself” in February 2026, and “Serpent Des Villes” is the first single from the EP “Tôt Ou Tard”, also on Icy Cold Records.

About Anton

Anton is a solo darkwave project led by Paris-based musician Anton Steinbock since 2024, drawing on bands such as Joy Division and Lebanon Hanover while singing across French, German and English. The project’s debut EP, “Volcan”, arrived in May 2024, followed in March 2025 by “Glacier / Volcan” on Icy Cold Records, which combined the debut with newer material including “L’Autre Destination”. Anton played its first international shows in Italy at the end of 2025.

In February 2026, Anton released the double single “Never Freed Myself”. Side-Line covered “Glacier / Volcan” on its release. Anton’s new single, “Serpent Des Villes”, released November 6, 2026, is the first taste of the forthcoming EP “Tôt Ou Tard”, again on Icy Cold Records.

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