Aesthetische releases ‘Mix The State’ remix EP

Brazilian EBM duo Aesthetische releases the 4-track “Mix The State” EP on Alfa Matrix, built around two new versions of “Break The State”.

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Brazilian EBM duo Aesthetische has released “Mix The State”, a 4-track remix EP, via Alfa Matrix on November 6, 2026. The digital-only EP is built around “Break The State”, a track from Aesthetische’s “Every Beat Matters” EP, and adds two reworked versions alongside a previously unreleased instrumental.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/mix-the-state-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mix The State EP by Aesthetische</a>

The EP opens with the “static noise version” of “Break The State” (4:36), which pushes the track into a noisier, more industrial register, followed by “Alarmstate” (3:25), an instrumental built for club play with no vocals. The “electric hell version” of “Break The State” (4:30) raises the track’s electronic intensity, and the EP closes with the original “Break The State” (4:16). “Mix The State” is available as a digital EP on Bandcamp.

Aesthetische ties the EP to the classic EBM tradition of Front 242 and Front Line Assembly, while applying a harder, contemporary production approach.

Aesthetische reworks ‘Break The State’ for ‘Mix The State’

“Mix The State” expands a single track from “Every Beat Matters” into a four-version release, pairing the two new mixes with the unreleased “Alarmstate” and the original recording.

About Aesthetische

Aesthetische is a Brazilian EBM and industrial duo formed by Gui Pires and Fab Viscardi in 2012, after both previously worked together in Aghast View and Biopsy, a Brazilian electro-industrial act active in the 1990s. The duo signed to Belgian label Alfa Matrix in 2012 and has released albums, EPs and digital singles through the label since, including the albums “Powerswitch” (2012), “HybridCore” (2014), “Co3xist3ns3” (2019) and “Rvprty” (2022), plus a run of EPs and singles that includes “Boiling Over” (2023), “Confidence Is Silent” (2024) and the 6-track EPCD “Selling Fear” (2025). Aesthetische also appeared on the 2012 split EP “4.4U [2012.11]” alongside Metroland, Mentallo & The Fixer and Daniel B. Prothèse.

“Mix The State” returns to “Every Beat Matters”, reworking “Break The State” into two new versions and adding the previously unreleased “Alarmstate” to the duo’s Alfa Matrix catalog.

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