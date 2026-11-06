Nachtfalter announce third album ‘Still(Leben)’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German dark rock band Nachtfalter will release its third album, “Still(Leben)”, on November 6, 2026, via Echozone. The label describes the record as pairing hymnic black metal with somber dark rock, sung entirely in German.

Nachtfalter is the project of Tobias Serfling, who founded the band in Altenburg, Germany, in early 2017 after 30 years in other bands. The press has referred to the group’s style as “Dark Poetry Rock,” drawing comparisons to Witt, Lacrimosa and Rammstein. Ahead of “Still(Leben),” the band released three singles: “Bodenlos” in January 2026, “Als du gingst” in April 2026 and “Mottentanz” (“Moth Dance”) on September 25, 2026, the last accompanied by an official lyric video and available on major streaming platforms.

“Still(Leben)” follows Nachtfalter’s 2019 debut, “was bleibt,” whose lead single “Maschinenklang” spent six weeks in the German Alternative Charts while the album held a place in the Official German Metal & Rock Charts for more than eight weeks. The band’s second album, “Abschied” (2024), entered the DAC charts at number six behind lead single “Du bist mein,” and its track “Narbentage” reached the final round of Sonic Seducer magazine’s Battle of the Bands competition in 2023. Nachtfalter has been featured in Orkus, Sonic Seducer and Legacy magazines, and began performing live in 2025.

About Nachtfalter

Nachtfalter is a German dark rock and metal project founded by Tobias Serfling in Altenburg in early 2017, built around German-language lyrics and a style the press has called “Dark Poetry Rock.” The band’s debut album, “was bleibt” (2019, Echozone), and second album, “Abschied” (2024), both charted in Germany, and Nachtfalter began touring in 2025. Side-Line previously covered the band’s single “Als du gingst” in April 2026. The group’s third album, “Still(Leben),” arrives November 6, 2026, preceded by the singles “Bodenlos,” “Als du gingst” and “Mottentanz.”

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com