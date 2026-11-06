808 Dot Pop releases architectural ‘neofuturism EP’

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Belgian electronic pop project 808 Dot Pop has released the “neofuturism EP”, a 3-track digital release, via Alfa Matrix on November 6, 2026. The project is the solo outlet of Passenger S, also of Metroland, and the new EP continues the architectural concept the act has built its recent releases around.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/neofuturism-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">neofuturism EP by 808 Dot Pop</a>

The EP’s three tracks each pair an architectural style with the building that inspired it: “neofuturism (l’hemisfèric)” (2:47), named for the Valencia arts complex; “purism (maison guiette)” (5:27), named for Le Corbusier’s Antwerp house; and “neofuturism (space needle)” (6:28), named for the Space Needle in Seattle. The same “neofuturism” and “purism” names, paired with different buildings, appear on the track lists of 808 Dot Pop’s forthcoming albums “Minimalism” and “Maximalism”, due on Alfa Matrix on November 30, 2026.

“neofuturism EP” is available as a digital EP on Bandcamp. Recommend to fans of Kraftwerk, Komputer and Orbital.

‘neofuturism EP’ extends 808 Dot Pop’s architectural series

The EP follows the “minimalism EP” digital single, released on September 25, 2026 ahead of the “Minimalism” and “Maximalism” albums. Those two companion records carry 18 tracks between them, each named after an architectural “ism” and a specific building, with the label describing “Minimalism” as the project’s “white album” and “Maximalism” as its “black album” counterpart.

About 808 Dot Pop

808 Dot Pop is the solo electronic pop project of Belgian producer Passenger S, who also records as Metroland. Passenger S launched 808 Dot Pop in March 2020 with the debut album “The Colour Temperature” and its companion remix album “The Cubic Temperature”. The project returned in March 2023 with three albums in one go (“AM 1350” and “FM 88.2” on CD, “MW 720” digitally), followed by a double EP that June. In September 2026, 808 Dot Pop announced the twin albums “Minimalism” and “Maximalism”, a concept built around 20th-century architecture, preceded by the “minimalism EP” single.

The “neofuturism EP” extends that architectural concept with new building-inspired versions of “neofuturism” and “purism”, ahead of the two albums’ release on November 30, 2026.

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