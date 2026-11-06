Acylum releases reinterpretation album ‘XXI21XXI’

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German dark electro project Acylum has released “XXI21XXI” via Alfa Matrix on November 6, 2026. The 10-track digital album follows XX20XX, the 20th-anniversary reinterpretation album Acylum released through the same label in December 2025, and continues the project’s run of reworking its own back catalog.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/xxi21xxi" target="_blank" rel="noopener">XXI21XXI by Acylum</a>

Where “XX20XX” focused on reconstruction, “XXI21XXI” pushes the same eight source tracks further, with Pedro and Nadine Engel reworking the material into harder, more aggressive versions. The album opens with “Your Pain – XXI21XXI” (4:03) and “Sieg Oder Walhalla – XXI21XXI” (4:00), followed by “Romance – XXI21XXI” (3:06), “Alone – XXI21XXI” (4:14), “Kategorie C – XXI21XXI” (3:14), “The Rhythm Of Violence – XXI21XXI” (3:51) and “Masquerade – XXI21XXI” (3:16). “Waldgeist – XXI21XXI” (3:28) features Totem Obscura, and the album closes with two further versions of “Alone – XXI21XXI”: a remix by Diverje (5:12) and one by Nano Infect (4:17).

“XXI21XXI” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp.

‘XXI21XXI’ continues Acylum’s 21-year catalog

Acylum marks 21 years of activity with “XXI21XXI”. The label describes the release as a continuation of “XX20XX”: the same eight tracks return in sharper, more extreme form, with “Romance – XXI21XXI” and “Masquerade – XXI21XXI” set against the album’s harder material, and “Waldgeist – XXI21XXI” built around its Totem Obscura feature.

About Acylum

Acylum is a German dark electro and industrial project led by Pedro and Nadine Engel, active for 21 years as of this release. The project built a catalog of albums and EPs on Alfa Matrix, including the 2CD album Zuchthaus in April 2024, a remix from Wumpscut on the Kalashnikov download EP in March 2023, and an appearance on the “Ukraina” charity single alongside Aesthetische, Kant Kino and Cubic in December 2022. Side-Line interviewed the project in June 2021 and again in May 2024. In December 2025, Acylum marked its 20th anniversary with the reinterpretation album XX20XX on Alfa Matrix.

“XXI21XXI” follows directly from that anniversary album, taking the same eight-track core further into harsher, more extreme territory with the Totem Obscura feature and the closing Diverje and Nano Infect remixes of “Alone”.

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