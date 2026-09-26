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It has been about four years since the Brazilian act Aesthetische released their last full-length album, but in the meantime, Gui Pires and Fab Viscardi have kept us entertained with an annual EP. “Every Beat Matters” serves as a metaphor for everything we can do to fight injustice, fascism, prejudice, war, and more.

Musically, this translates into four brand-new tracks followed by three remixes. Aesthetische return to their roots more than ever, recalling their former project, Aghast View, with a sound deeply rooted in EBM. It is a meticulously crafted production boasting rich soundscapes and razor-sharp basslines that once again bring Front Line Assembly to mind. The tracks are driven by stomping beats that give them maximum club appeal. To my ears, the first three tracks all sound like potential singles, although Aesthetische clearly have a soft spot for “Chew The Loop,” which appears in three additional and strong remixes. The vocals round everything out, complemented by well-placed samples. One track remains instrumental, yet sounds incredibly effective.

Aesthetische never disappoint, but this new EP is undoubtedly one of their strongest releases to date. It represents intelligent, impactful EBM. (Rating:9).

Listen to “Chew The Loop”’:

https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/chew-the-loop

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com