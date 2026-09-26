September 26, 2026

Aesthetische – Every Beat Matters (Digital EP – Alfa Matrix)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 26, 2026
Aesthetische – "Every Beat Matters" album cover
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It has been about four years since the Brazilian act Aesthetische released their last full-length album, but in the meantime, Gui Pires and Fab Viscardi have kept us entertained with an annual EP. “Every Beat Matters” serves as a metaphor for everything we can do to fight injustice, fascism, prejudice, war, and more.

Related newsAesthetische release anti-extremism EP 'Every Beat Matters' on Alfa Matrix

Musically, this translates into four brand-new tracks followed by three remixes. Aesthetische return to their roots more than ever, recalling their former project, Aghast View, with a sound deeply rooted in EBM. It is a meticulously crafted production boasting rich soundscapes and razor-sharp basslines that once again bring Front Line Assembly to mind. The tracks are driven by stomping beats that give them maximum club appeal. To my ears, the first three tracks all sound like potential singles, although Aesthetische clearly have a soft spot for “Chew The Loop,” which appears in three additional and strong remixes. The vocals round everything out, complemented by well-placed samples. One track remains instrumental, yet sounds incredibly effective.

Aesthetische never disappoint, but this new EP is undoubtedly one of their strongest releases to date. It represents intelligent, impactful EBM. (Rating:9).

Listen to “Chew The Loop”’:

https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/chew-the-loop

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