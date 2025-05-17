Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Brazilian EBM duo Aesthetische, composed of Gui Pires and Fab Viscardi, have released their new 6-track EP “Selling Fear” via Alfa Matrix. The release is available as a digital EP on all platforms.

The title track “Selling Fear” appears in its original version and four reinterpretations. The EP also features “Fear Off (Neverloosefaith)” and a 2025 update of “Everything Ends”, previously released in 2024.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/selling-fear-ep">Selling Fear EP by AESTHETISCHE</a>

About Aesthetische

Aesthetische is a Brazilian EBM/industrial duo formed by Gui Pires and Fab Viscardi in 2012. Both musicians were previously known for their work in Aghast View and Biopsy, one of Brazil’s pioneering electro-industrial acts of the 1990s. After Aghast View, the duo launched Aesthetische as a new vehicle for modern EBM fused with trance, techno-body music, and industrial atmospheres.

The band signed with Belgian label Alfa Matrix in 2012 and has since maintained an exclusive release partnership with them, issuing a steady discography of albums, EPs, and digital singles across physical and digital formats.

Albums

"Powerswitch" (2012, Alfa Matrix) — Issued in multiple editions, including a box version.

"HybridCore" (2014, Alfa Matrix) — A follow-up blending hard-hitting EBM with more melodic synth textures.

"Co3xist3ns3" (2019, Alfa Matrix) — Marked a return after several years, further exploring hybridized EBM and trance.

"Rvprty" (2022, Alfa Matrix AM 3400DJ) — A digital-only release containing ten tracks.

Singles & EPs

"Nachtbrenner" (2013, Alfa Matrix)

"Statement / Amplitude Zero" (2013, Alfa Matrix)

"Colder Lights EP" (2014, Alfa Matrix)

"Dirt And Basslines" (2015, Alfa Matrix)

"Cold Is Clean" (2015, Alfa Matrix)

"We Follow Blindly" (2016, Alfa Matrix)

"In My Aurora" (2017, Alfa Matrix) — Featuring Noemi Aurora on vocals.

"MMXX" (2020, Alfa Matrix)

"Overflow" (2021, Alfa Matrix)

"Boiling Over EP" (2023, Alfa Matrix)

"Confidence Is Silent" (2024, Alfa Matrix)

Split EP

“4.4U [2012.11]” (2012, Alfa Matrix) — Digital compilation shared with Metroland, Mentallo & The Fixer, and Daniel B. Prothèse.

