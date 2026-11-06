Death Rights debuts with dark electro single ‘Crucify’

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Belgian label Alfa Matrix has released “Crucify”, the debut single from new dark electro act Death Rights, on November 6, 2026. The two-track digital single pairs the title track with a reworked cover of “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, and marks the project’s first transmission ahead of a debut album called “Interitio”.

Death Rights is built from members of Frontal Boundary and Protokoll 19, two acts already on the Alfa Matrix roster, combining dark electro, EBM and industrial into a sound the label describes as both mechanical and ritualistic. “Crucify” runs 4:17 and opens the single with pounding sequences, distorted vocals and dense electronic textures. “Get Low” closes it out at 4:40, transforming the original hip-hop track into a harsher, electro-industrial version.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/crucify-2-track-single" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Crucify by Death Rights</a>

Both songs are written by Brendin Ross and Travis Hines, with “Get Low” additionally crediting original writers Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz. Lyrics and vocals come from Krz Greenhaw and Jayson Smith. Brendin Ross produced the single and handled mastering, and mixed it together with Krz Greenhaw. The cover artwork is by Vlad McNeally. “Crucify” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

Recommend to fans of Suicide Commando, Aslan Faction, Alien Vampires and C-Lekktor.

Death Rights’ debut single sets up album ‘Interitio’

The label describes “Crucify” as the first transmission from Death Rights. It sets out the oppressive, ritualistic territory the project plans to expand on its debut album, “Interitio”. No release date for the album has been announced.

About Death Rights

Death Rights is a new dark electro, EBM and industrial project formed from members of Frontal Boundary and Protokoll 19, both signed to Alfa Matrix. Frontal Boundary joined the label in July 2025 with the 3-track EP “Hate”, followed by the 8-track “Faith” EP that September, the 2CD album “Failure” in December 2025, an interview with Side-Line in January 2026, and the “Burn” EP in April 2026, which closed out the “Failure” cycle and included a cover of Filter’s “Hey Man Nice Shot”. Protokoll 19 released the single “Witch” in May 2024, the “Mental Decay” EP that July, and the singles “Connect” and “Trivialized” in May 2025.

Death Rights debuts on Alfa Matrix with “Crucify”, positioning the project within the label’s dark electro and EBM lineup alongside its two feeder acts, ahead of the forthcoming album “Interitio”.

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