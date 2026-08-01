Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Suicide Commando, the Belgian electro-industrial project of Johan Van Roy, released its debut album Critical Stage on 1 August 1994 through the German label Off Beat. The CD turns 32 this year.

<a href="https://suicidecommando.bandcamp.com/album/the-suicide-sessions-1-critical-stage" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Suicide Sessions 1 (Critical Stage) by Suicide Commando</a>

“Critical Stage” contains 12 tracks, all written and performed by Van Roy, recorded and mixed by Eric Van Wonterghem at E.M.P.-studio. Cover design and layout came from Beyond > Mixed Data and Koen Cant. Track ten, “Where Do We Go From Here?”, carries voice and lyrics by Dirk Ivens, known from Dive, The Klinik and Absolute Body Control. Off Beat, a division of the German company Westcom, distributed the album through SPV GmbH.

The original CD is out of print. The album can be streamed today via Bandcamp as part of “The Suicide Sessions 1 (Critical Stage)”, a 2011 reissue that restores the original twelve tracks alongside eleven bonus recordings. Out Of Line reissued “Critical Stage” separately on limited red and yellow vinyl in 2025.

About Suicide Commando

Johan Van Roy started experimenting with electronic music in Belgium in 1986 under the name Suicide Commando. His first tape followed two years later, and a track from it appeared on the vinyl compilation “Electronic.” After several more self-released tapes, Off Beat signed Van Roy, and Suicide Commando’s debut album, “Critical Stage,” followed in 1994.

A second album, “Stored Images,” arrived in 1995 and included “See You in Hell.” In 1996, Van Roy marked the project’s tenth anniversary with the compilation “Contamination.” “Construct-Destruct” and its companion release “Reconstruction” followed in 1998, carrying the club tracks “Desire” and “Better Off Dead.”

Van Roy co-founded the label Dependent in 1999. Suicide Commando’s next studio album, “Mindstrip” (2000), reached number one on the German Alternative Charts and was licensed for North America by Metropolis Records. Dependent also released the singles “Hellraiser” and “Comatose Delusion,” the EP “Love Breeds Suicide,” and the 2002 compilation “Anthology.” The 2003 album “Axis of Evil” was voted album of the year by the Deutsche Alternative Charts.

“Bind, Torture, Kill” followed in 2006, preceded by the single “Godsend + Menschenfresser,” and reached number one on the DAC albums chart. Suicide Commando marked its 20th anniversary in 2007 with the “X20” boxset, including a remix disc, a “best of” disc, the “Fuck You Bitch” EP and the project’s first live DVD. In 2009, Van Roy signed with the German label Out Of Line, starting with the 7″ “Severed Head / Until We Die.” The album “Implements of Hell” followed in 2010, again licensed to Metropolis Records in the US.

In 2011, Suicide Commando reissued its first three studio albums, “Critical Stage,” “Stored Images” and “Construct-Destruct,” as the six-CD box “The Suicide Sessions,” each remastered and paired with a disc of bonus and previously unreleased material. “When Evil Speaks” followed in 2013, led by the single “Attention Whore” and reaching number 47 on the German Media Control Charts. “Forest of the Impaled” (2017) included “The Pain That You Like,” a single featuring Jean-Luc De Meyer of Front 242 as guest vocalist, and reached number 28 on the same chart. Suicide Commando released the album “Goddestruktor” in 2022. For live shows, Van Roy performs alongside Torben Schmidt on keyboards and Mario Vaerewijck on drums. “Critical Stage,” the album that started the project’s studio discography, turns 32 on 1 August.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)