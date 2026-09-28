Star Industry’s 2007 album “Last Crusades” arrives on vinyl for the first time on November 30, 2026, limited to 500 copies through Alfa Matrix.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Belgian gothic rock band Star Industry will release their 2007 album “Last Crusades” on vinyl for the first time on November 30, 2026, through Alfa Matrix. The LP is limited to 500 copies worldwide, priced at €18.99.

‘Last Crusades’ vinyl: format and tracklist

The vinyl edition carries new artwork adapted for the LP format and reproduces the original ten-track album across two sides:

A-side:

“Lost Generation” “Pray” “Forever” “Out Of My Head” “Sin”

B-side:

“Last Crusades” “The Return Of David Gun” “Substitudes” “The Spirits Within” “Fall From Grace”

“Last Crusades” was Star Industry’s third full-length album, originally released on April 20, 2007, and marked the band’s first release through Alfa Matrix. A digital version remains available on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/last-crusades-bonus-tracks-version" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Last crusades (Bonus Tracks Version) by STAR INDUSTRY</a>

Part of the Alfa Matrix Essentials vinyl series

The “Last Crusades” LP is part of Alfa Matrix Essentials, a vinyl reissue series tied to the label’s 25th anniversary that brings catalogue albums to the format for the first time. Star Industry previously received the same treatment in 2020, when their 1997 debut album, “Iron Dust Crush,” was issued on vinyl for the first time. The band is currently working on a new studio album, scheduled for March 2027.

About Star Industry

Star Industry formed in 1996 in Maasmechelen, Belgium, when Arts Academy friends Peter Beckers, Stijn Kuijpers and Xavier Vranken united around a shared interest in early New Wave music. Marc Haerden (drums) and Peter Gerits (synths) joined shortly after, and the band recorded its debut material at Galaxy Studio. Star Industry played its first concert on April 12, 1998, at the Black Easter Festival in Ghent.

The band’s debut album, “Iron Dust Crush,” was released independently in 1997 and later picked up by Purple Moon Records; its single “Nineties” topped Israel’s alternative chart the following year. A “New Millennium E.P.” followed in 1999 on the EuroRock Festival label, the same year drummer Kurt Lantin replaced Marc Haerden. The band’s second full-length album, “Velvet,” arrived in 2001.

“Last Crusades,” released in 2007, marked Star Industry’s move to Alfa Matrix, followed by the live album “Black Angel White Devil,” recorded in Madrid in 2008. The band toured China in 2011, playing Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing, and made its United States debut at New York’s Tammany Hall in 2012. Synth player Rich Vanderhoven replaced Peter Gerits in 2015, the same year the band released the “Eilyne E.P.” and the album “The Renegade,” recorded at Motor Music Studio. Star Industry contributed a cover of “Stripped” to Alfa Matrix’s 2019 Depeche Mode tribute compilation.

Co-founder and bassist Stijn Kuijpers died in 2021. Rich Vanderhoven moved from synths to bass, and Joël Vranken joined the band on synths. Star Industry’s current lineup is Peter Beckers (vocals, guitar), Xavier Vranken (lead guitar), Kurt Lantin (drums), Rich Vanderhoven (bass) and Joël Vranken (synths). The band has said its focus since Kuijpers’ death has been on completing a new studio album, due in March 2027.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com