Belgian electronic project Cubic returns to the “Back to 808” material with the twin digital releases “CB-708” and “CB-128”, issued via Alfa Matrix. Both EPs are built around the same three tracks from the “Back to 808” album, with the “CB-708” EP focusing on compact 7-inch edits and the “CB-128” EP offering extended 12-inch versions for club use.

Both EPs are released as digital-only titles via Alfa Matrix’s Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/cb-708-ep" rel="noopener">CB-708 EP by CUBIC</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/cb-128-ep" rel="noopener">CB-128 EP by CUBIC</a>

The two EPs grow directly out of the 2025 album “Back to 808”, which reworked Cubic’s 2024 full-length “Back to Basic”. On that album, Passenger S of 808 DOT POP used Cubic’s original stems and newly recorded parts to rebuild the material within his 808-centric aesthetic. “Back to 808” itself reversed an earlier collaboration, where producer Franky Deblomme had reinterpreted 808 DOT POP material for the album “The Cubic Temperature”.

About Cubic

Cubic is the Belgian electronic project of producer Franky Deblomme after his earlier involvement in the EBM outfit Darkmen. Working with hardware synths and drum machines, the project is clearly influenced by the Düsseldorf electro tradition with Kraftwerk being its best known ambassador.

Deblomme’s collaboration with Alfa Matrix started in early 2021, when Deblomme joined the label roster and issued the debut EP “Alphabet Hymn”. Shortly afterwards, Deblomme reworked material by Passenger S (808 DOT POP and Metroland) on the cross-project album “The Cubic Temperature”.

The first full-length, “The Cubic Alphabet”, followed in mid-2021. Later that year, we saw the release of the EP “Phonic Lessons part 3“. In 2022, the project released a series of location-based EPs, starting with “Exit: Frankfurt”, followed by “Exit: Ghent” and “Exit: Manchester”. In the same year Deblomme also remixed the Side-Line charity single “Ukraina“.

Ahead of the 2024 album “Back To Basic”, the digital EPs “c64” and “c128” were released.

Deblomme later on released the 808 Dot Pop rework album “Back To 808” on which he handed the “Back to Basic” stems to Passenger S of 808 DOT POP and Metroland for a full-album reinterpretation. It was followed by the EP “EFM02”.

