808 Dot Pop returns with 3 albums in one go (‘FM88.2’, ‘AM1350’ and ‘MW720’) plus 2 EPs (‘FM101.4’ and ‘AM 685’)

Metroland’s Passenger S his first solo album, “The Colour Temperature” (2020), and its companion remix album “The Cubic Temperature”, were extremely well received by the electronic music scene. Three years later 808 Dot Pop returns with three albums in one go on March 25th.

Both “AM 1350” and “FM 88.2” are available only on compact disc while “MW 720” is available as a download only. The two CD albums are complementary conceptual releases and are also produced and mixed like a broadcasting where all songs float into each others to guarantee the ultimate radiophonic experience. The download album has seperate tracks that stand on their own.

Passenger S: “The idea for a pop radio show initially started when I asked (and also received) permission from OMD’s Andy McCluskey in person to cover their track ‘Radio Waves’. However, since the original was so darn good, the decision was soon taken to drop the cover idea. Still the interest to take a deeper dive into the matter of radio waves remained. A further push by Gary Hunter (Kraftman), who co-wrote on several songs, did finally lead to the birth of a new concept around the 1920’s crystal radio and the inventions of Guglielmo Marconi, who paved way for many things in our modern era.”

Guest singer on the release is Lis van den Akker who you can hear on the titles “Marconi”, “The Detector” and “Distant Voices”.

You can check the download only version of “MW 720” below.

Both CD albums are also available in an exclusive pre-order Metroland / 808 Dot Pop 4CD pack with an exclusive Metroland CD on top next to Metroland’s upcoming “0” album.

Here’s the official videoclip for “Marconi”.

2 singles available right now

Before the release of the 3 above albums, you can already enjoy 2 new singles: “FM 101.4” and “AM 685”. “FM101.4” and “AM 685” both offer a first sonic insight to what you can expect from the upcoming 808 Dot Pop conceptual albums.

The 3-track EP “FM 101.4” holds the single version of “Marconi” (aptly entitled ‘on the radio’) backed with the song “The Detector”, which also features the voice of Lis Van Den Akker. The 4-track maxi EP “AM 685” holds two extended versions, a remix with a clear wink to Passenger S and his love for a particular 80s band and his favourite 12inch (one of their 1983 songs was the very start of the entire concept), and an exclusive 3rd song entitled “Voices”, all referencing to the album’s concept.

Check out the singles below. They are available for immediate download via Bandcamp.

