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Belgian electronic pop project 808 Dot Pop, the outlet of Sven Lauwers (Passenger S of Metroland), releases two companion studio albums, “Minimalism” and “Maximalism,” today, 27 November 2026, through Alfa Matrix. Spotify streaming follows on 30 November 2026. Together the albums set 18 tracks around 20th-century architectural landmarks, from Moshe Safdie’s Habitat 67 in Montreal to Jørn Utzon’s Sydney Opera House and Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. Side-Line spoke with Lauwers about the research behind the project, the difference between composing for “Minimalism” and for “Maximalism,” his long-running exchange with Cubic‘s Franky, and why he remains committed to physical formats in a streaming-first industry.

Both albums are also available as pre-order CDs through the Alfa Matrix store: Minimalism CD and Maximalism CD, shipping from 30 November 2026.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/minimalism" target="_blank" rel="noopener">minimalism by 808 DOT POP</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/maximalism" target="_blank" rel="noopener">maximalism by 808 DOT POP</a>

808 Dot Pop interview

SL: It all started with Habitat 67, Moshe Safdie’s stack of identical concrete boxes for Expo 67 in Montreal. What hit you first? Was it the image, the idea, or the fact that it’s basically a sequencer pattern in concrete: one module, repeated, shifted, never quite the same twice?

Passenger S: What hit me first when I saw Habitat 67 was that I was looking at a vision of the future which was almost sixty years old but still looked very modern. Habitat 67, should be clear, was built in 1967; if you look at it today you won’t see an outdated vision of tomorrow. It somehow still looks as if it can be the building of tomorrow, and that is what fascinates me.

Moshe Safdie took a very simple geometric shape and repeated it in many different variations to make it all look much more complex than the individual elements truly are. It’s not just a set of boxes stacked on top of each other. Instead, every module is part of something else and the whole never looks like anything predictable. Its strength comes from how all the elements are combined.

There’s an honesty in that, and that fits with my approach to sound: you don’t necessarily need more ingredients; sometimes it is better to think about how those ingredients interact. So, if you ask me was it the image, or idea, or sequencer-like structure that caught my eye, then I’d say all of them became part of it. But the initial spark was seeing something conceived in 1967 and realising that for me that future never really came in the past.

SL: You studied books, essays and films before writing a note. How do you turn something you’ve read about a building into something you can hear? Walk us through one track, from page to patch.

Passenger S: Before I start creating music, I need to understand the building; simply looking at photographs never cut it. I also need to know the period in which it was built. Criticism or enthusiasm around a building in a certain period also helps understanding what deeper meaning the architect wanted to express with that building.

I did not want to compose a soundtrack to a picture, instead I wanted to understand the idea that made the building what it is, back then and today.

Take Minimalism (Farnsworth House), that is an extraordinary exercise in restraint. This is a building that does not leave much room for interpretation. Everything is so open and simple, the materials speak for themselves and how the house fits into its surroundings is as important as the building itself.

When I try to turn that into music I think more about what I can leave out than what I can add. What do I really need? Which sounds belong on a specific part in a song and which ones are just getting in the way?

For me sequences are the framework, the bass is the foundation and rhythm keeps everything moving. Every synthesizer pattern needs to breathe. Space and silence become as important as the notes themselves. That doesn’t mean the music sounds cold or emotionless. Quite the opposite. I always look for warm and uplifting electronic sequences and carefully chosen string or voice sounds to create an atmosphere where each musical element has a reason to exist in the song. Just as Farnsworth House allows its surroundings to become part of the experience, I want the space between the sounds to become part of my composition.

So, the complete journey from page to patch should not be taken too literally. I don’t read that a building has steel columns and then try to reproduce the sound of steel. The architecture gives me the boundaries, the idea behind the construction gives me a direction, and then my electronics allow me to explore the result.

SL: Did you visit any of these buildings? Does it matter that most listeners never will – that they’ll experience the Opera House or Fallingwater only through your music?

Passenger S: I went to some of the buildings that inspired this project and others I only found out about through research. I don’t think physical presence is a must if you want to get a connection, however, standing in front of a building is an entirely different experience than looking at it on a screen or photo. You become aware how big or small the building really is, can feel materials used, sense the atmosphere and how it behaves in its surroundings. A photograph will only show you the architecture, but it cannot replace or give you the same feeling of standing in front of or inside a building.

Still, I believe there is something fascinating as well in discovering a building from a distance. By accident it can cross your path, and when it does, unwanted, it can light up a healthy curiosity. Next, you can start looking into more of that architect, the ideas behind the design, the story of the entire building itself. Koshino House was a perfect example of that for me. What a darn fine piece of work!

I would love it when my concept could inspire someone to travel and experience these buildings in person, but that isn’t a must for enjoying both my albums. Perhaps someone will listen to a song and imagine that building they’ve never seen. Others may recognise the type of architecture but have a different experience listening to the music. And another listener might just enjoy the music without any interest in the building. Three ways of experiencing this concept and all three are perfectly fine.

My music isn’t a replacement for the real thing. It’s another way of discovering a fourth dimension.

SL: Architecture is often defined by what’s not there: the void, the courtyard, the empty wall. The label says space, repetition and restraint matter as much as melody. What’s the musical equivalent of negative space, and how do you build it?

Passenger S: I would say, in music, the absence of sound is the equivalent to negative space in architecture.

But it goes beyond simply leaving gaps between playing notes. It is about making the sounds you choose become more meaningful by controlling what you don’t play.

In architecture, negative space allows a building to breathe. In music, it allows a sound to breathe. A synthesiser pattern becomes more expressive when surrounded by space rather than buried beneath layers of additional sound.

SL: Architects talk about proportion, rhythm and scale. Musicians use the same words. Which architectural idea translated most literally into your sequencing, and which one refused to translate at all?

Passenger S: I think rhythm is probably the closest literal translation. After all the material I discovered, I think in architecture you can create rhythm through repetition: columns, windows, structural elements and recurring proportions.

In my music, I do work with repetition all the time. A sequence establishes a pattern, and then, through small changes, shifts and variations, that pattern develops its own character, ending up in a complete environment which I would then call a song.

Proportion also plays an important role. In my compositions it is about how much space one element occupies in relation to another: the balance between a sequence and its atmosphere, between the rhythmic framework and the sounds that sit around it. You can have very few elements, but if their proportions are right, the result can sound more than complete.

What I don’t seem to connect with is scale; that cannot be translated from architecture to music. A person can stand in front of the Sydney Opera House and experience the immense magnitude of the building. He can walk through or around that building, experience its grandeur and discover how it changes when moving through it. Music can suggest that kind of grandeur, but it cannot reproduce the physical experience itself.

To conclude, rhythm translates quite naturally because both architecture and sequencing can be built around repetition and variation. Physical scale is more elusive. I can interpret the idea of grandeur, but I cannot turn metres into music.

SL: Goethe called architecture “frozen music”. After this project, do you think he had it the right way round – or is music actually liquid architecture?

Passenger S: I’m obviously a sucker for art, and if we step away from architecture and philosophy to enter the world of painters, I can tell you that my absolute favourite painter is Joan Miró.

There’s a personal quote of his that I absolutely adore: “I try to apply colors like words that shape poems, like notes that shape music.” I so much love that idea because it shows how different art forms can share the same language, even when they express themselves in completely different ways.

As for Goethe’s statement that architecture is frozen music, I think Goethe captured that connection beautifully, certainly for the time he was living in and the sort of classic music he could listen to.

As I answered in the previous question, architecture and music do share elements of proportion, rhythm, repetition, harmony and structure. The difference for me is that music develops in time. A song has a length, and it develops from start to finish. Once it is recorded, no matter what, it will always remain for what it is. A building is constructed and remains as is, but the way you experience it can change depending on where you stand, how you move around it, or even how the light falls on it. And over time, adaptations can take place on a building; you cannot do that with a finished song. Because if you do, it is either a remake, remix, or whatever it is called.

And on a more personal note, the fact that a song stays exactly as it is, is my absolute horror, my biggest nightmare (laughs). Once a song goes off to mastering and ends up on a physical carrier or a digital platform, every little shortcoming, every mistake and every mixing decision is there for eternity. And trust me, there are always things you wish you could have done differently. The moment you let go of a track, you lose the ability to change it, yet your ears never stop listening critically. That’s probably the curse of trying to be a perfectionist.

But ok, with my music, I decide how the listener moves from one moment to the next. With architecture, the architect creates the structure, but visitors are free to explore it in their own way. That’s where I find the connection so fascinating: both art forms guide your experience, but they do so in very different ways.

Perhaps Goethe had it right all along, but I wouldn’t necessarily say that one art form comes before the other. They simply express similar principles in different dimensions. Architecture gives shape to space, while music gives shape to time. And with electronic music, I have the wonderful opportunity to play with both.

If Miró and Goethe can have their own quotes, why not throw in an arty-farty, philosophical, conceptual quote by Passenger S himself (and a part of it is stolen from a big name in the world of producers)? (laughs)

“If architecture is frozen music, then electronic music can be architecture set in motion.”

SL: Mies van der Rohe said less is more. Robert Venturi replied: less is a bore. Whose side are you on, honestly? Which album was harder to make?

Passenger S: This is one of the defining exchanges in twentieth-century architecture which connects beautifully to that musical idea of negative space. I think the real creativity lies exactly in the tension between them. You do not need to follow one or the other.

Think of a song that begins with a single sequence. Gradually, rhythmic patterns will appear, followed by a bass line, possibly a melody and maybe a countermelody, ending with some additional layers (string sounds or another sequence). At its peak, let the music become dense and expressive. Suddenly everything falls away, leaving one sustained note. Exactly at that point, the opening and the climax gain meaning from their contrast.

For 808 Dot Pop, this could be a musical interpretation of Minimalism versus Maximalism: not simply making one track sparse and another busy, but exploring how reduction and accumulation change the listener’s perception of these specific musical elements.

Mies may ask: What can I remove without losing the essence?

Venturi may ask: What can I add to reveal a next layer of meaning?

Passenger S asks: When adding something, will it make the song richer, and when removing something would it make the song heard louder or better?

SL: Is maximalism even possible with your sound palette? Your trademark is soft, warm sequencing. How do you make Hundertwasser’s Waldspirale – a building that hates straight lines – sound maximal without losing that signature?

Passenger S: Maybe your misconception is that Maximalism must be sonically overcrowded. For me, it doesn’t. Maximalism as an architectural style is more about the abundance of ideas than the sheer number of elements.

Hundertwasser’s Waldspirale obviously rejected every rule of conventional architecture. He changed straight lines deliberately into curves, he made all colours clash, trees grow on the roof, and every individual part he created seemed to have its own personality. Yet, when you look at the building, it still forms a coherent structure.

This is exactly the challenge I had in mind pouring these elements into a song. I did not suddenly throw my warm sequences overboard or start throwing harder or more sounds at the listener just because the architecture is exuberant. Instead, I allowed familiar musical ingredients to mix and behave differently.

As always, my trademark sequences remain the foundation, but the architecture of the music became more adventurous: taking the same building materials and using them to build something far more complicated. And maybe that’s the interesting paradox of 808 Dot Pop too: even when architecture becomes maximalist, music doesn’t have to be sonically maximalist. I can keep warmth and restraint in my sound but allow the composition itself to become richer, more playful and less predictable.

SL: Le Corbusier called a house “a machine for living in”. Kraftwerk sang about the man-machine. Is 808 Dot Pop a kind of house for machines to live in?

Passenger S: Just as the Goethe question went deep, this comparison is a genuinely strong conceptual connection as well, because it brings architecture, the roots of electronic music and my (unworthy) 808 Dot Pop identity together in just one question.

Firstly, Le Corbusier looked at a house, from an architectural perspective, as a machine for humans to live in (on a personal note: do read the 1923 “Les cinq points d’une architecture nouvelle”). He considers a house to be an assemblage of elements that make up an entire working system.

Next, Kraftwerk imagined humans becoming machines, seen from an aural perspective. The machine they envisioned is not simply something humans operate. Their “machine” becomes an extension of who we are, how we behave and how we experience the world.

If architecture is a machine for living in, and electronic music is the sound of the man-machine, could 808 Dot Pop be the architecture that gives machines that place to exist?

My favourite interpretation here would be that with 808 Dot Pop I do not merely make music about architecture, instead I construct sonic environments.

And that brings us full circle to negative space: even a house designed for machines needs empty rooms, right? Without them, there is no space in which anything can happen.

SL: Calatrava’s station in Liège is the one Belgian building in the set. Was it a deliberate home stop, and what does a train station sound like when the trains are synths?

Passenger S: Ah, we are coming home: tiny Belgium, the best beer in the world, chocolate, fries (no, they are not French at all) and (by all means, yes) Front 242. You have my full attention.

I suppose there is something rather special about having a Belgian building represented in this collection (there are two, in fact; Purism, Maison Guiette, is present as well on the Neofuturism EP). But I didn’t want to include Liège-Guillemins simply to have a home stop. The building had to justify its place musically and conceptually, just like every other building in the project.

What fascinated me about Calatrava’s station is its sense of movement. The enormous roof seems almost to take off like a flight, while the repetitive structural elements create a rhythm of their own. It is architecture that breathes dynamism, even when you are standing completely still.

And there is almost naturally a link to electronic music. What is a train, after all, if not movement along a defined path? In my synthetic soundscapes, my sequences travel along repeating patterns, my rhythms keep everything moving, and the synthetic sounds can create that impression of acceleration, arrival or departure without ever imitating an actual locomotive.

And I like that contradiction: that station is designed around movement, but the architecture also provides a moment of stillness in the middle of all that activity. That’s something I find interesting musically too: a sequence can keep moving relentlessly while the atmosphere around it remains warm, spacious and almost contemplative. One of my all-time favourite songs, dating back to 1977, did exactly that. It takes you on a train journey from Paris to Vienna and back to Düsseldorf, translating the movement of a train into sound. I absolutely love the way music can do that, don’t you agree?

And yes, perhaps there is a little Belgian pride in having Liège-Guillemins on the itinerary. But ultimately, I wanted the building there because it has its own rhythm. I simply had to find a way to hear it.

SL: Mendelsohn’s tower was built to test Einstein’s theory with sunlight. Science again, like your colour-temperature and radio albums. Is physics the hidden thread through all of 808 Dot Pop?

Passenger S: That’s an interesting observation, because I never really set out to make science the connecting thread in my concepts. Yet, when you look back at my former concepts, I can understand why you might see it that way.

Mendelsohn’s Einstein Tower is a building born out of the desire to investigate something that, at the time, was still pushing the boundaries of human understanding. Light as the subject of scientific observation, architecture becoming the instrument, and the building itself serving as a purpose beyond simply providing a space to occupy.

There is indeed a sort of parallel with The Colour Temperature, where I explored the relationship between colour, temperature and perception. With the release after that, Pop Radio, I went back to the very beginning of radio technology, when invisible electromagnetic waves were opening an entirely new way of communicating across distances.

What connects these projects, perhaps, is my fascination with things we cannot necessarily see or touch, but which nevertheless shape our experience of our current world.

Sound is a good, if not the perfect, example here. We can measure frequencies, analyse waveforms and describe sound in a mathematical way, but none of that fully explains why a particular sequence can make us feel something. Somewhere between the physics and the perception, something rather wonderful happens: a wicked chemical reaction.

I think that’s where 808 Dot Pop tries to reside. I take an idea that might begin in science, technology, architecture or history, and then I translate it into my own electronic language. The research gives me a framework, but the music, however, is never intended to be a scientific demonstration.

So, is physics the hidden thread running through all of 808 Dot Pop? Perhaps not physics in the strict sense. I would say it’s curiosity, the desire to understand how things work, and then to discover whether those same principles can inspire something entirely different.

SL: Piet Blom’s tilted cubes in Rotterdam. Any wink there to your friend Cubic?

Passenger S: Ha, did not see this one coming, lovely though. I will be short on this one: No, not at all!

Although I can see why you would make that connection, especially knowing my deep friendship with Franky from Cubic, but that really wasn’t part of the thinking behind this choice.

Piet Blom’s tilted cubes were selected for their own architectural merits and their place within the concept.

Sometimes a cube is simply a cube, and that is even true in my conceptual world (laughs).

SL: Jørn Utzon left Sydney before the building was finished and never saw it completed. Do you think about the gap between what a creator intends and what the world finally gets to hear?

Passenger S: Absolutely. And perhaps that’s one of the more uncomfortable aspects of making music, which brings me back to my earlier remark about a song going into eternity. Once a song is finished and released, it is out there with all its imperfections, and there’s no going back to change it.

For me, an album is never just a collection of tracks. There is the extensive research, the architecture behind the concept, the artwork, the videos, the texts and all possible connections between them. Ideally, these elements should work together as one complete experience. That’s also why I put so much effort into the visual material and the documentation included in all 808 Dot Pop concept releases.

But once you hand your work over to other people and systems, you lose a big degree of control. The music might remain exactly as I intended it, at least at that point in time, while the visual presentation or the context in which people experience it will change. Listeners will experience something that is not quite the complete picture you had in mind during the development process.

With 808 Dot Pop, I try to protect my original idea and vision as much as possible. That’s why the documentation, the videos and the wider architectural context mean a lot to me. The music itself will never be able to explain the idea and vision behind it; that additional piece of documentation, call it communication, helps with it.

But in the end, any work must stand on its own. I can provide the context and open the door, but I cannot dictate what somebody experiences when they listen to it.

That can be frustrating, of course. You invest an enormous amount of time and thought into creating something, and you want the result to reflect that effort. But I also think there’s a point at which you must accept that you cannot control every part of a work’s journey.

And perhaps that is where the comparison with Utzon fits in. The architect has his clear intentions, draws plans and makes the compromises and the decisions for his work. On completion, the audience only gets to see the finished result, often without ever knowing what was lost or changed along the way from the original idea to the finished product. Kind of like going from a musical demo to a completed song.

It reminds us that creating something and seeing an original vision come to life are two very different things.

Another incredible example is Gaudí’s Sagrada Família in Barcelona. Gaudí died in 1926, and here we are in 2026, a full century later, with the building still not entirely completed. It is amazing how a creative vision in architecture can outlive its creator and continue to evolve long after they’re gone.

Perhaps that’s the paradox of creating anything: as 808 Dot Pop, I want to give the world something that feels unmistakably mine, and then I must allow the world to make it its own.

SL: Gehry’s Bilbao turned a building into a brand and a city into a destination. Can an album still change a place like that – or has music lost that power to architecture?

Passenger S: I don’t think music has lost that power to architecture, although I think the way music operates today has seriously changed.

Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao is a fascinating example of how a building can become much more than just a building anywhere in a city. The Guggenheim became an identity, a destination, and a vision of how people perceived an entire city. People started travelling to Bilbao just to experience that piece of architecture, quite extraordinary, isn’t it? And think of this: what is the number one building visitors want to see in Brussels or Paris? We all make the connection with that building and that city.

Music has achieved something similar many times before in history. Certain songs or albums have become inseparable from the places they emerged from, and artists have put these cities on the musical map of history. Just think of how electronic music became part of the Düsseldorf identity. The music didn’t just come out of the city; it helped shape what the rest of the world imagined the city to be.

But I now just wonder if I am not comparing two different things here. A building is physically present at one location. You can travel to Bilbao, stand in front of the Guggenheim and experience its massive size and overwhelming presence yourself. An album is much more “portable”. The music on it can accompany you to any part of the world, and perhaps that makes musical influence less linked to a single location.

And I think there’s another, dimensional, difference: architecture can change the identity of a place or city, while music, memories, can change the meaning a specific place holds for any individual. Those are not necessarily competing arguments, are they?

So no, I don’t think music has lost its ability to change places. Perhaps its influence is simply less visible, more personal and harder to measure. A building might make you travel to a city, but an album might give you a reason to see that city differently once you arrive.

And if my music can do even a tiny little bit of that, then I think it has done something worthwhile.

SL: Rationalism (Palazzo Terragni) opens the white album. Terragni’s building in Como was built as the Casa del Fascio, the local Fascist Party headquarters. How do you deal with a building that’s beautiful and politically compromised? Can form ever be innocent?

Passenger S: I am going to be very clear here: my starting point was architecture, never politics. Palazzo Terragni is an exceptionally clear example of Rationalism, and that is why I chose it for the white album, period. There are two other Rationalist buildings used in this concept, both on the UNESCO World Heritage list, both striking constructions.

But ok, I’ll open the door just a little to answer the question. The building was originally constructed as the Casa del Fascio, the local Fascist Party headquarters. That’s a historical fact, and I’ll close the door again there. My intention was to present the architectural form itself, stripped back to its core visual language: geometry, proportions, structure and clarity. For me, the building has a simple structure that you can read, a visual discipline that you can follow. That’s what interested me, and that’s what I wanted to translate into music.

As for stating whether form is innocent, I think that’s a much broader question than the one I wanted to express with this album. Buildings exist within history, and their original functions are a part of that history, a part you can no longer change. But my role as a musician was never to expose or highlight the building’s political past. It was to explore what its architectural form could inspire me musically.

SL: Contextualism (AT&T Long Lines) on the EP is about a windowless telecom tower in Manhattan, later reported to be part of a mass surveillance network. After Pop Radio, is that a bridge back to your interest in transmission – and its darker side?

Passenger S: (Thinking…) Ok, yes, there is a kind of connection, although it wasn’t necessarily a deliberate attempt to head back to any sort of radio transmission. Looking back at Pop Radio and now the comparison with the AT&T Contextualism, I can see why you may believe the subject of communication keeps finding its way into my work.

With Pop Radio, I was interested in the early days of radio, when the possibility to transmit information through invisible waves opened an entirely new world, and boy, what a world. There was something almost magical about that idea, because you could send a signal into the air and have it received somewhere else, without any physical connection between two points.

AT&T Long Lines represents a different side of that same world. It is a building designed around telecommunications infrastructure, but from the outside, that is not clear at all. The windowless exterior is the opposite of what you might expect from a building that helps carry so much information across the world.

But what interested me architecturally was its hard and clear geometry, its closed exterior (almost like a bunker, but upon reading, it was meant to stand against nuclear blast, thus the look) and the contrast between what you can see and what is hidden. That idea of something cold and silent on the outside carrying an enormous amount of invisible activity did fascinate me here.

So perhaps there is a bridge between Pop Radio and Contextualism, but I wouldn’t describe it simply as a move from the optimistic side of transmission to its darker side. I would wrap up my answer by saying it’s more about exploring different artistic aspects of the same idea.

SL: Brutalism was loved by architects and hated by residents. Habitat 67 survived; many others were torn down. Why do we rehabilitate unloved styles decades later – and does the same happen with synth music?

Passenger S: I think we tend to judge things according to the expectations of our own time. When a particular architectural style appears, it may represent a certain vision of the future, a particular way of thinking about society or simply a new way of doing things. But what feels exciting to one generation can feel cold, alienating or even ugly to another.

Brutalism is indeed a very interesting example. Many of these buildings were designed with strong convictions about function, materials and the relationship between architecture and society. Yet the experience of living or working in them didn’t always match the architects’ intentions. Some buildings became unpopular, others were demolished, and some have since been rediscovered and appreciated in an entirely different light.

I think something similar happened in music some 45-plus years ago. Electronic music at that time was then regarded by many as cold, mechanical or lacking the human qualities associated with traditional instruments. Pioneers like OMD and later Depeche Mode (the latter inspired by OMD) had their share of criticism, but look where they stand today. Without Kraftwerk, no OMD, and without OMD, no Depeche Mode, so thank you Kraftwerk and OMD for creating the future which is today. Synthesizers were symbols of a future that not everyone wanted to embrace. And still, many of those sounds and approaches have become a standard, fully accepted part of today’s music scene.

For me, the interesting question is what survives. Habitat 67 still invites us to reconsider how we might live, while certain electronic sounds continue to inspire musicians long after the technology that produced them has changed.

Perhaps the deeper meaning here is that the passing of time allows us to separate what was hot for its time from what still has something to say today.

And as someone like me who works with synthesized sounds and, for this concept, takes inspiration from architecture, I find that particularly fascinating. Both disciplines, music and architecture, remind me that the future imagined by one generation can become the heritage, or even the inspiration, of another.

SL: There’s a “Foundationalism” bonus EP on an NFC card and a 72-page book, “Essentialism”. Is the object part of the architecture? In a streaming world, are you building a house the music can live in?

Passenger S: Maybe, in a way, yeah, I think I am. My music is without a doubt the heart of any of my projects, but I never want the music to exist in isolation. The buildings I touch in this concept each have their own stories, their own context, and I wanted to give people the opportunity to explore that less-known side of the concept too. Give an extra dimension to the music.

That’s where “Essentialism”, the 72-page book, and the “Foundationalism” NFC card come in. They’re different ways of showcasing the same world. By reading the “Essentialism” book, you can go beyond the sound on both CDs, discover the architectural references, understand the ideas behind the buildings, and perhaps hear the music differently once you know the full stories behind them.

For me, the physical object is a big part of the completion of my concepts. “Essentialism” provides that foundation, if you like, giving the listener a deeper insight into all the architectural references, 33 in all, 18 on the albums and the rest spread across the EPs, and the thinking behind my music, without going into the usual technical aspects of, “I used analogue synthesizer XYZ because of this or that type of VCO, or effect unit XX123 for its warm reverbs,” and so on.

The “Foundationalism” NFC card was born out of my eagerness to deliver something more distinctive than a USB stick, a cassette or even a CD. I wanted an object that felt different, something you could hold in your hand, and use to access music and content. The NFC for me is about combining the ease of digital access with something physical that brings the music closer to the listener, rather than keeping the music somewhere in the impersonal world of Spotify and co.

And that is perhaps the most important part of the whole idea. We live in a world today where music is vastly reduced to a single meaningless track in one of millions of playlists, consumed and replaced within seconds, thrown away like Kleenex. Ok, there is in essence nothing very wrong with streaming itself; it can be useful to discover new music, or so that you no longer need to play CDs in the car. I simply want to offer something that encourages people to slow down, if only for the length of one of the throwaway songs, take time to explore and make connections, connections you never thought would cross your path. I am convinced none of my listeners, who bought both my albums and the book, would ever have taken the time to sit back, listen and read about all these wonderful buildings. So, the music, the buildings, the book, the artwork and the physical objects are all pieces of the same puzzle.

Call me old-fashioned, but I firmly believe that an album should offer value for money. If someone invests their money and, just as important, their time in my music, I myself feel obliged to give them something substantial in return, a certain value that isn’t measured in minutes of a streamed song alone (does it shine through that I am a rooted anti-streaming person?).

As a conclusion, yes, perhaps 808 Dot Pop is building a house for its music to live in. But I wouldn’t want to dictate how people should move through it. Some will simply walk through my front door, listen to the albums and leave. Others might explore every room, explore all the extras, read the book, investigate the buildings and discover the additional tracks on the NFC card. Both are perfectly fine. My door at Dot Pop Road number 808 is open, and I will very much welcome my fans with a good Belgian beer.

SL: You and Cubic keep rebuilding each other’s albums. Is that a kind of renovation, and who owns a house once someone else has moved in?

Passenger S: I wouldn’t call it “renovation”, really. Franky and I have known each other for a long time, and there’s a mutual respect for what we each do musically. When we work on each other’s material, it’s not about rebuilding something or taking ownership of someone else’s work. It’s about injecting a different perspective into it, which is far from what people call “remixing”.

You start with something that belongs to the other person, but you interpret it through your own musical feelings, your electronic instinct. Sometimes it leads me somewhere unexpected, and that’s precisely the fun of it. The original artist still recognises the DNA of the track, but there’s another, new personality in there too.

And no, nobody will move into anybody else’s house permanently (laughs; that would be something). The original work remains the artist’s own. What we do is add another interpretation, another point of view. I think that works because there’s trust between us, and neither of us is trying to turn the other’s music into something it isn’t.

After all these years, it’s a nice way of keeping things fresh while still respecting what makes each of our projects unique.

SL: The “Brutalism (Habitat 67)” video doesn’t show the real building but a digital reinterpretation, NeoScape’s “The Hillside Project”. Why choose the rendered version over the concrete one? Is architecture now something we mostly experience as images?

Passenger S: Habitat 67, we’re back to the very beginning of this interview, and the concept.

For a start, none of the images in the video are from the Hillside Project; these are all original 1967 views.

I came across NeoScape’s The Hillside Project and felt that this digital reinterpretation offered an interesting way of looking at the ideas behind the original Habitat 67, which never got completed due to budget cuts. Hillside turned the original plans into the actual building it should have been, in a digital way, making it even more impressive than it already was. And the result knocked my socks off.

What interested me about Habitat 67 is the original vision behind it: a way of imagining future living through the repetition and displacement of simple cubic modules. That idea remains fascinating to me, whether I look at the actual concrete structure or at a digital interpretation of it.

Of course, a rendering cannot replace standing in front of the real building and experiencing its scale, materials and relationship with its surroundings. But it can offer a different perspective, too. I did put it on my checklist to visit.

Due to the element of distance, experiencing architecture today is mostly through images. I even believe images are often our first experience with a building, but hopefully not the last. With the internet at our feet, we can bring the world into our living room. In a way, that does make it easier to come up with a concept that digs deeper. Looking back with this in mind, Kraftwerk and their album Computerwelt, with the limited elements and possibilities they had in 1981, makes their concept and vision on that album stronger. Computerwelt may easily be considered the godfather of conceptual albums, a personal opinion, that is.

SL: You even gave the fan-package video an ism: “Collectivism”. With the NFC card and the book, is collecting physical objects the last movement left in the music industry?

Passenger S: I sincerely hope physical objects won’t be the last movement left in the music industry (laughs). I doubt it will be.

Take vinyl: by the end of the 1990s, it was practically considered dead and buried. Today, it is back in the spotlight and hotter than ever. But vinyl also comes with its downsides, because it is expensive, it takes up storage space and it has a quality different to digital music. Meanwhile, digital streaming is now facing criticism of its own (artists against Spotify; many artists do not see a single cent, whereas the company itself is making loads of money, unheard of), and the CD seems to be starting a second life: compact, easy to store and offering excellent sound quality.

It makes you wonder if history isn’t just repeating itself. Every format has its moment in the spotlight, only to be pushed aside by the next big thing, before being rediscovered again years later. Perhaps the point here is that no format ever truly disappears; it simply waits patiently for its moment to rise and shine again. So, who knows? Maybe it’s time to dust off those old 78rpm records, dig up your DCCs, MiniDiscs. Their comeback could be just around the corner. That rings a bell: wasn’t there quite a bit of buzz a while back about a copy of Depeche Mode’s Violator on MiniDisc selling for a high amount?

Right, let’s step away from any “fast fashion” for a moment. Collectivism was simply a playful way of extending the whole series of architectural “isms” into the fan package itself. What’s in a name: there’s even a postcard included called Souvenirism. When I go all in on a concept, I really go all in (laughs).

Streaming has made music incredibly accessible, but accessibility and ownership are two completely different experiences. There is something satisfying about holding a CD or a vinyl album, reading the booklet, looking at artwork and discovering details that you will never experience when simply playing a track online.

Right, so, I don’t think everyone needs or wants that, and that’s perfectly fine. Music should always be able to stand on its own, but I consider the physical package an additional experience for those who want to dive deeper into a concept.

No, I wouldn’t say collecting is the last movement. I’d say it’s another way of keeping music meaningful in a world where almost everything is instantly available. And perhaps that’s precisely why a carefully made physical edition can still feel special.

SL: Closing: if 808 Dot Pop were a building, which one would it be – and which of these eighteen would you actually want to live in?

Passenger S: If I had to choose just one building to represent the entire artistic identity of 808 Dot Pop, I would go for, drum rolls, Centre Pompidou. I mean, in all, the Farnsworth House represents discipline; it’s clear and direct. Habitat 67 stands for a modular construction, like sequence patterns. L’Hemisfèric embodies a mind-blowing futuristic vision. But the Centre Pompidou represents something that resonates deeply with my own musical identity: a machine made visible.

And perhaps that brings us back to your earlier question about whether 808 Dot Pop is a house for machines to live in. It is, in a way, a building where the machines are not hidden away in the basement. They are the architecture itself.

As for where I would want to live, that’s an easy one: Habitat 67, without the slightest hesitation. And I’m sure that comes as no surprise. I am off to Montreal.

About 808 Dot Pop

808 Dot Pop is the electronic pop project of Sven Lauwers, who performs as Passenger S and also performs in Metroland. Lauwers launched 808 Dot Pop via Alfa Matrix in 2020 with the “Incandescent” single and the two-part “Blackbodies” EPs featuring Noemi Aurora. Cubic‘s Franky reworked the project’s catalogue on the 2025 album “Back To 808,” followed in 2026 by the companion EPs “CB-708 and CB-128.”

808 Dot Pop’s current concept takes its architectural references across 33 buildings worldwide, spread over two albums and several EPs. The “Minimalism EP” and an accompanying video series opened the cycle in September 2026, followed later that month by the announcement of the companion albums “Minimalism” and “Maximalism”. The “Neofuturism EP” followed in November, ahead of the two albums’ release on 27 November 2026, with Spotify streaming following on 30 November 2026. Alongside the digital and CD editions, the physical release includes the 72-page book “Essentialism” and an NFC-card bonus EP titled “Foundationalism”.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com