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Mesh are preparing to release their nine-track mini-album “Fallen Angel” on 27 November 2026 via Dependent Records. With four new compositions and approximately 42 minutes of music, Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn have a few more surprises for fans before the year is over.

<a href="https://mesh-uk.bandcamp.com/album/fallen-angel" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fallen Angel by Mesh</a>

Following the release of “The Truth Doesn’t Matter” in March and a European tour with several sold-out shows, the British electronic duo are ending an already busy year with another substantial release. And despite being labelled a mini-album, “Fallen Angel” is considerably more than a collection of remixes and bonus tracks.

Having had the opportunity to listen to the complete release in advance, I can say that the new songs are well worth the attention.

“Protect Your Neck” is another absolute banger, while “Not This Time” and “The Meeting of the Broken” take things in a slower, more emotional direction. It’s precisely this contrast that makes the new material so interesting. Mesh can deliver the powerful electronic tracks we love them for, but they’re equally convincing when they slow things down.

The title track, already released as a single in October, also appears in an extended version. And that one is excellent! Definitely one of my personal highlights.

“Tilt” will already be familiar to some listeners. Originally released in February as the B-side to “Hey Stranger”, it now finds its place on the mini-album.

The live recording of “The Truth Doesn’t Matter”, captured in Cologne during the band’s 2026 tour, is a little extra for fans. The previously released versions of “Trying to Save You”, including Olaf Wollschläger’s remix, complete the collection.

According to the official release notes, “Fallen Angel” was conceived as an addition to “The Truth Doesn’t Matter”, expanding on the album rather than beginning an entirely new chapter. The label even compares the concept to downloadable content in gaming.

The mini-album will be available digitally, on CD with a 12-page booklet, and on vinyl. Alongside the standard black edition, a limited clear vinyl pressing of 500 copies was also produced.

Three tracks are already available through Bandcamp, and fans can pre-save the complete release on Spotify. Digital and physical pre-orders are also available.

After almost ten years between studio albums, Mesh have delivered an impressive amount of music in 2026. And while “Fallen Angel” might officially be a mini-album, there’s enough here to make it much more than an afterthought to “The Truth Doesn’t Matter”.

Fallen Angel – Tracklist

Fallen Angel Protect Your Neck Not This Time The Meeting of the Broken Tilt Trying to Save You (Single Version) Fallen Angel (Extended) The Truth Doesn’t Matter (Live in Cologne) Trying to Save You (Olaf Wollschläger Remix)

Artist: Mesh Title: Fallen Angel Release date: November 27, 2026 Label: Dependent Records Running time: Approximately 42 minutes Formats: Digital, CD and vinyl (standard black and limited clear editions)

About Mesh

Mesh are a British electronic duo formed by Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn, working across synth-driven, melancholic electronic rock. The band marked the 25th anniversary of their album “The Point at Which It Falls Apart” with a reissue in 2024 and returned in 2026 with the album “The Truth Doesn’t Matter,” preceded by the singles “Exile”, “Hey Stranger” and “This World”, followed by a 2026 European tour with several sold-out dates. “Fallen Angel,” arriving less than ten years after the band’s last gap between studio albums, extends that release cycle with four new songs, a live recording and remixed and extended material drawn from the same sessions.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them