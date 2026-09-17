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Audioglobe and Infacted Recordings launch the Zoth Ommog Classix series, a vinyl-only reissue line reviving catalog from the German EBM and electro-industrial label Zoth Ommog. The first release is a limited grey-vinyl pressing of Lights Of Euphoria’s 1995 debut album “Brainstorm“, out 16 October 2026, followed on 23 October by Menschdefekt’s fifth studio album “Into the Void” on CD.

Zoth Ommog was founded by Talla 2XLC after he left Techno Drome International. Its first release was Italian electro act Pankow’s “Kunst & Wahnsinn” EP. Talla continued T.D.I.’s early program with artists including Bigod 20, Aircrash Bureau, Leæther Strip, X Marks the Pedwalk and Armageddon Dildos. Torben Schmidt, founder of Infacted Recordings, worked as Zoth Ommog’s label manager from 1995 to 1998. He and Talla launched the Zoth Ommog Classix series together.

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“Brainstorm” track listing: This Is the Point, Brainstorm, Give Me You, Reaching Out, Energy & Consciousness, Misery, Sacred, Ice Machine (vox version), Serenade (splitter), Subjection (violated), No Tears, Face of a God, Dead Bodies.

Menschdefekt’s “Into the Void” arrives 23 October on CD (catalog FACT3483, EAN 4018939613945) in a clear tray jewel box, its first full-length album with vocalist Alex Erbacher. The 14-track, roughly 70-minute record moves between synth pop, dark electro and future pop, and includes two tracks reaching CD for the first time: a cover of Bronski Beat’s “Smalltown Boy” and “Day by Day”, a collaboration with Mark Sousa of Voicecoil, who died earlier in 2026. “Into the Void” will also be released digitally via Bandcamp and on streaming platforms.

“Into the Void” track listing: Into the Void, Inside the Machine, Black as Black Can Be, Fragile Existence Part I, Losing Fire, The Book of Life, Reality, This World, Scream in Silence, Smalltown Boy, Oblivion, God, Embrace Your Fate, plus bonus track Day by Day (Album Version feat. Mark Sousa).

The Zoth Ommog Classix series also keeps in print earlier Lights Of Euphoria releases “Future Unknown” and “True Life” on vinyl, the “Suicidal” MCD and “Traumatized” CD, plus Menschdefekt‘s “Recombination” CD.

About Lights Of Euphoria and Menschdefekt

Lights Of Euphoria is a German EBM act that released “Brainstorm” on Zoth Ommog in 1995, one of the label’s catalog titles from its run as a driving force in European electronic music through the 1990s. The album’s Zoth Ommog Classix reissue marks its first-ever appearance on vinyl, 31 years after its original CD release.

Menschdefekt build a sound bridging synth pop, dark electro and future pop, marked by clean vocals, trance-inspired synthesizer structures and the band’s spoken-word samples. “Into the Void” is the group’s fifth studio album and its first to feature vocalist Alex Erbacher, presenting a more melodic and accessible side of the band while staying rooted in its electronic origins.

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