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UK synthpop and dark disco project KN/GHTS released the single “Light The Fuse” on 17 September 2026 via Specchio Uomo. The B-side carries a remix of “Supernatural Lover”, from KN/GHTS’s second studio album of the same name, by Berlin-based artist Daniel Knutz.

<a href="https://knights101.bandcamp.com/album/light-the-fuse" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Light The Fuse by KN/GHTS</a>

Specchio Uomo describes “Light The Fuse” as a pulsating and emotionally charged song about loss, recovery and finding yourself again. The track mixes synth pop, dark disco and italo disco elements with classic synth sounds. Daniel Knutz, whose own work draws on darkwave, coldwave, post-punk and minimal electronic, reworks “Supernatural Lover” as the release’s second track.

An official video for “Light The Fuse” is out now, directed and edited by independent filmmaker Dirk Roche. It was filmed during the “Supernatural Lover Tour”, with additional footage from KN/GHTS’s live performances in Germany.

About KN/GHTS

KN/GHTS is the solo project of UK vocalist and songwriter James Knights, previously a singer of electronic pioneers Boytronic and known from his time in Scarlet Soho. Knights launched the project under the name Knight$, releasing the EPs “What’s Your Poison?” (2016) and “Alligator” (2017) before his debut album “Dollar$ & Cent$” came out on Cargo Records in 2019. Side-Line spoke to him about that album in a 2019 interview, in which he described the project as a faster-moving continuation of the sound he built with Scarlet Soho and Boytronic. The project later restyled its name as KN/GHTS and released its second studio album, “Supernatural Lover”, building an audience particularly in Germany, Sweden and Mexico. KN/GHTS combines synth pop, dark disco, electronic music and theatrical performance, and has performed live alongside Drab Majesty and Andy Bell of Erasure. “Light The Fuse”, released via Specchio Uomo, continues the project’s work following the “Supernatural Lover” album and tour.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com