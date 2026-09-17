September 17, 2026

KN/GHTS releases new single ‘Light The Fuse’ with Daniel Knutz remix

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 17, 2026

KN/GHTS released the single “Light The Fuse” on 17 September 2026 via Specchio Uomo, with a Daniel Knutz remix as B-side.

KN/GHTS, "Light The Fuse" single cover art
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

UK synthpop and dark disco project KN/GHTS released the single “Light The Fuse” on 17 September 2026 via Specchio Uomo. The B-side carries a remix of “Supernatural Lover”, from KN/GHTS’s second studio album of the same name, by Berlin-based artist Daniel Knutz.

Related newsKN/GHTS releases new single 'Light The Fuse'

Specchio Uomo describes “Light The Fuse” as a pulsating and emotionally charged song about loss, recovery and finding yourself again. The track mixes synth pop, dark disco and italo disco elements with classic synth sounds. Daniel Knutz, whose own work draws on darkwave, coldwave, post-punk and minimal electronic, reworks “Supernatural Lover” as the release’s second track.

An official video for “Light The Fuse” is out now, directed and edited by independent filmmaker Dirk Roche. It was filmed during the “Supernatural Lover Tour”, with additional footage from KN/GHTS’s live performances in Germany.

About KN/GHTS

KN/GHTS is the solo project of UK vocalist and songwriter James Knights, previously a singer of electronic pioneers Boytronic and known from his time in Scarlet Soho. Knights launched the project under the name Knight$, releasing the EPs “What’s Your Poison?” (2016) and “Alligator” (2017) before his debut album “Dollar$ & Cent$” came out on Cargo Records in 2019. Side-Line spoke to him about that album in a 2019 interview, in which he described the project as a faster-moving continuation of the sound he built with Scarlet Soho and Boytronic. The project later restyled its name as KN/GHTS and released its second studio album, “Supernatural Lover”, building an audience particularly in Germany, Sweden and Mexico. KN/GHTS combines synth pop, dark disco, electronic music and theatrical performance, and has performed live alongside Drab Majesty and Andy Bell of Erasure. “Light The Fuse”, released via Specchio Uomo, continues the project’s work following the “Supernatural Lover” album and tour.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

"Industrial Music/Graphics" book cover on Kickstarter

‘Industrial Music/Graphics’ book funds on Kickstarter

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 17, 2026
Lights Of Euphoria "Brainstorm" Zoth Ommog Classix vinyl reissue cover

Zoth Ommog Classix series revives Lights Of Euphoria’s ‘Brainstorm’ on vinyl

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 17, 2026
KN/GHTS, "Light The Fuse" single cover art

KN/GHTS releases new single ‘Light The Fuse’ with Daniel Knutz remix

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 17, 2026
Midniter, "I Could Love You" single and video artwork

Midniter release ‘I Could Love You’, the final single before debut album ‘Xeno’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 17, 2026
Colin Moulding "Want It Bad" EP cover artwork

XTC’s Colin Moulding releases ‘Want It Bad’ EP on 47th anniversary of ‘Making Plans for Nigel’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 17, 2026