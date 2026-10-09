October 9, 2026

Die Tödin announces self-titled compilation via Heartworm Press

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 9, 2026

Die Tödin announces a self-titled vinyl compilation for 30 October via Heartworm Press, gathering nine tracks from 2022-2025.

Die Tödin, German darkwave artist
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German darkwave artist Die Tödin releases a self-titled compilation on 30 October through Heartworm Press, the label founded by Cold Cave’s Wesley Eisold. The collection gathers nine recordings made between 2022 and 2025 and expands on Die Tödin’s earlier “Selected Singles” release on Minimalkombinat.

Die Tödin said the compilation follows a difficult stretch of her life: “The last two years have been very difficult for me, so I want to draw a symbolic line under that period with this release.” She described the collection as a near-complete retrospective, calling it “almost everything Die Tödin has released to date.”

Die Tödin’s self-titled compilation on Heartworm Press

The release comes on white vinyl and on a Black Static vinyl edition limited to 200 copies. Both pressings include an 11-by-17-inch newsprint poster. The tracklist:

  1. Ich bin schon tot
  2. Angepasste Spießerschweine
  3. Wild
  4. Gift
  5. living that DSBM life
  6. Dissonanz des Lebens
  7. Im Schatten
  8. Verderben
  9. La Bruja / Die Geister, die ich rief

About Die Tödin

Die Tödin records as a darkwave artist based in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Her back catalogue includes the “Selected Singles” release on Minimalkombinat, drawn together with other tracks from 2022 to 2025 into the self-titled compilation due 30 October on Cold Cave member Wesley Eisold’s Heartworm Press. The compilation, pressed on white and limited Black Static vinyl, becomes Die Tödin’s most complete release to date.

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