German industrial techno artist Xotox (aka Andreas Davids) will release his new 15-track album “Particles” on June 6, 2025, via Infacted Recordings. “Particles” will be out on CD as well and includes the previously issued singles “The Dark”, “Xotoxikologie” and “Niemandskind”. They are offered in updated or album-specific versions.

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/niemandskind">Niemandskind by Xotox</a>

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/xotoxikologie">Xotoxikologie by Xotox</a>

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/the-dark">The Dark by Xotox</a>

About Xotox

Xotox was founded in 1998 in Germany by Andreas Davids. Originally conceived as a solo project exploring the boundaries of rhythmic noise and industrial techno, the early Xotox material was self-released. In 2002, the project signed to Pronoize, and later moved to Infacted Recordings.

Xotox gained attention in the mid-2000s with the release of albums like “Lichtlos” and “In Den Tenebris”, known for their aggressive sonic palette. Davids has remained the sole member and creative force behind the project, consistently blending elements of EBM, rhythmic noise, and industrial techno across over a dozen albums and numerous EPs.

