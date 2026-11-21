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Hanover, Germany-based project KOSMOBERKH released “Troglobiten in Absonderlicht” on November 6, 2026, via Zeichenlos Records, the label founded by the project’s sole member, David Barteczko. The ten-track album is Barteczko’s first since 2018’s “oneiroi,” released under the project name Mosaikh.

<a href="https://kosmoberkh.bandcamp.com/album/troglobiten-in-absonderlicht" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Troglobiten in Absonderlicht by KOSMOBERKH</a>

The album’s title translates, in Barteczko’s own rendering, as “Troglobites in Secluded Light.” Acoustic guitar and cello, played by Jann Michael Engel, anchor the record, with synths, electronic percussion and field recordings extending the arrangements beyond their acoustic core. Bandcamp tags the album cinematic, dreamy and experimental, alongside Barteczko’s own term for his work, “singer-doomwriter.” Barteczko names early Dead Can Dance, Scott Walker’s “Scott 4,” David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World” and Peter Hammill’s “In Camera” among his reference points.

Engel’s cello was recorded in Göttingen; Barteczko tracked his own vocals, synths, percussion and effects at home, and most of the guitars were recorded at Holodeck Studio, where Alex Pojda co-produced the album with Barteczko and handled mixing and mastering. Christoffer Grunau plays drums and Udo Kirfel contributes bass on “Telegramme,” and Christof Schlaak plays piano on the closing track, “Petrichor.”

The ten tracks are “Fiz Oblon,” “Asche meiner Jugend,” “Sterngeworden,” “Zugvogel,” “Hybris,” “Telegramme,” “Stummfilm,” “Zypressen,” “Oras Bad” and “Petrichor.” Four advance singles preceded the album: “Stummfilm” (August 14), “Zypressen” (September 4), “Petrichor” (September 25) and “Fiz Oblon” (October 16), each released with its own video.

The black gatefold vinyl edition is limited to 120 copies, and both the LP and the digital download are exclusive to Bandcamp. “Troglobiten in Absonderlicht” is also available on streaming services, including Spotify.

About KOSMOBERKH

KOSMOBERKH is the project of Hanover, Germany-based singer, guitarist and lyricist David Barteczko, who first performed the material on an open stage at Craftwork Café in Oldenburg between 2011 and 2013. The 2014 demo “Urbild” began his recording partnership with Alex Pojda. Barteczko set aside vocals for the instrumental post-rock of “Dim Nachttag” in 2016, then took up singing again on 2018’s “oneiroi,” released under the project name Mosaikh as an electric trio.

During a break from KOSMOBERKH, Barteczko played in the prog-doom band CMDR RIKR and the post-rock group BRUECKEN. He returned to the stage in May 2024, opening for Extra Life at Cadillac in Oldenburg alongside cellist Jann Michael Engel, whose own credits include work with Anne Clark and Mila Mar. “Troglobiten in Absonderlicht” is KOSMOBERKH’s first album since that return, and the first released on Barteczko’s own label, Zeichenlos Records.

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