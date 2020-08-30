‘Click Interview’ with Xotox: ‘The Fusion Of Techno And Industrial Has Put The Harder Electronic Club-Sound To A New Level’

Andreas (Andy) Davids set up Xotox in 1998. The German solo-project gained some reputation composing harsh rhythmic- and industrial music. Xotox released an impressive number of productions, but remained pretty silent during the past few years. “Gestern” is the first new studio-album in six years, but it also stands for an evolution in sound while it also is the first album released on Infacted Recordings. “Gestern” is a diversified production and yet mainly driven by a sonic hybrid between industrial- and techno music.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: “Gestern” is the first new Xotox studio-album in nearly six years. The work reveals a clear evolution in sound and has been released for the very first time on Infacted Recordings. Does it all feel as a new start, a kind of Xotox.v2 or is it just a natural evolution? What does it mean to you and what inspired you to release this work?

Andy: Both of it. During the last few years a lot has changed in my private living, which feels like a new start anyway so the change to Infacted Recordings and the release of “Gestern” really mark a new beginning which can be named Xotox 2.0 (by the way, these are exactly the same words my friend Marco said to me). It is also a kind of natural evolution as I am, of course, getting older, getting inspired by different things, being more open-minded to other music and many more things.

I think it is not good to be stucked to a specific kind of sound just to please someone else´s ears. To be honest, I had some doubts because of the sound of “Gestern”, but at the other side, that is what I wanted to do, this is me! I always listen to my heart and do what comes into my mind. It’s reflected in the sound of my music and it is great to see that many other people like that too.

Q: One thing is for sure, “Gestern” moves a step forward in the exploration of hard-techno music. What’s your perception of contemporary techno music and especially the fusion between techno- and industrial music?

Andy: Techno was a new kind of music back in the days. It’s a progression of electronic-dance music and there is, as in all other genres too, music that I like and music that I don´t like. I think that the fusion of techno and industrial has put the harder electronic club-sound to a new level –danceable beats, hard percussions and also melody –which is a mixture that is hard to resist. But that is not so simple as it sometimes seems to be; this kind of music is more than just a distorted bass drum.

Q: How did the writing and recording of “Gestern” happened? Did the album requested some specific preparation, research or technical evolution?

Andy: Indeed it did. I had to change my music-software and I also changed the operating-system of my computer too. That really made it a new beginning of everything, which also was a great challenge and gave me the chance to make music without falling back into old patterns and I think that this resulted in a really good release.

Q: I noticed “Gestern” is doing well in the famous DAC (Deutsche Alternative Charts), which I can imagine is something to get proud of, but what’s the real impact of reaching the charts?

Andy: The DAC represent the plays in the clubs and that makes me, well, a little proud –being in some kind of club-charts with no clubs opened. It also makes me happy as I see, that I can reach these charts even after such a long time being around with Xotox. It shows me that my music really reaches and touches people and the fans so I’m thankful for this.

Q: I can easily imagine the Covid 19 pandemic has a serious (negative) impact as well on your album; no concerts and no big festivals! How do you experience the situation as an artist and as simple German citizen?

Andy: It’s a difficult situation for all of us and for both in me -the artist and the simple citizen. I’m in the lucky position to have no need to make a living from my music, but the whole situation really affects me as an employee too –especially as a father of a little kid. It’s frustrating, of course, as I want to present my music and the new album while doing concerts, which is not possible for the moment. Luckily the internet and the social media gives us a chance to spread the music and all news.

Q: You’ve been involved with multiple other projects, but Xotox remains your main artistic work for now more than 20 years. What makes Xotox different from the rest and how do you expect things evolving considering aspects such as modern technology, social network, streaming vs. physical releases etc?

Andy: Xotox has always been (and will always be) my main project. Here I can express myself and my emotions. I also have a love for dark-ambient which resulted in the project NATURA EST together with the wonderful Tony Young (Autoclav1.1). The third album will be released later on this year. I also collaborate with other artists or release solo-stuff on different labels or on my own Bandcamp-page. All this is very different from what I do with Xotox.

I always prefer physical releases, but I also know that times have changed and are still changing. Digital releases, streaming and social media have become very important and have to be considered too. I’m happy to be on a label that understands such ways of releasing and distribution.

