X & Stacy releases ‘Sangre Eterna’ single

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Chicago body-beat duo X & Stacy released its second single, “Sangre Eterna”, on 19 October 2026. The track follows “Love or Lust,” the duo’s debut single released 2 September 2026.

Announcing the single, Jason Schmal detailed the band’s sound and influences: “We are a body beat duo from Chicago, Illinois that blends industrial, new beat, EBM, and synthpop together. We take influence from bands like Depeche Mode, Cetu Javu, Red Flag, Selena, and SPK,” he stated.

Yasmine Esparza handles vocals on “Sangre Eterna,” with Jason Schmal on synths and drum programming. Schmal also mixed and recorded the track, and John Scrip mastered it at Massive Mastering. “Sangre Eterna” is available as a digital track on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://xandstacy.bandcamp.com/track/sangre-eterna" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sangre Eterna by X & Stacy</a>

About X & Stacy

X & Stacy is a body-beat duo based in Chicago, Illinois, blending industrial, new beat, EBM and synthpop. The duo released its debut single, “Love or Lust”, on 2 September 2026, followed by “Sangre Eterna” on 19 October 2026.

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