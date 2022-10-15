Voicecoil – Strange Days (Album – Voicecoil)

Genre/Influences: Future-Pop, Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Denver (USA) based Marc Sousa has unleashed the fourth opus of his sonic brainchild Voicecoil. The work is directly driven by the ‘dark days’ we’re going through.

Content: The work features 10 songs which seem clearly inspired by good-old Future-Pop reminiscences. Danceable rhythms, carrying leads and polished electronic sequences have been mixed with the hot vocals of the artist.

+ + + : Future-Pop is still alive and featured in a modern format by this American project. Some parts remind me of Neuroticfish. The production is styled and well-crafted. I like the half whispering vocals on top. The debut songs reveal a true potential of an artist who’s already been involved for several years.

– – – : The songs are cool, but similar and missing a true apotheosis.

Conclusion: This is an honest Future-Pop work although I’m sure there’s more in this project then what came out.

Best songs: “If/When”, “Witness”, “Why”, “Vesterbrogade”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://voicecoil.bandzoogle.com / www.facebook.com/voicecoilmusic