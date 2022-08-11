Futurepop act Voicecoil back with all new album ‘Strange Days’

August 11, 2022 bernard

Out now is the all new album from the Denver, Colorado based futurepop act Voicecoil…
Out now is the all new album from the Denver, Colorado based futurepop act Voicecoil titled “Strange Days”. This is the project’s fourth studio album. The release is available on CD and digital formats.

Musically Voicecoil is close to the futurepop scene with influences from dark electronic and dance music genres. The band first landed on the scene in 2014 with the radio mix of “Automaton”. Since then the project released 3 full albums: “Awakened” (2015), “Intertial Fault” (2016) and “Singularity” (2020).

You can check the new album below.


