Giovanni Dal Monte – Anestetico V1 & V2 (Album – SonicaBotanica)

October 15, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro. Format: Digital, 2CD. Background/Info: Italian musician Giovanni Dal Monte has been busy…

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: Italian musician Giovanni Dal Monte has been busy for several years and has mainly composed Soundtracks. He’s also active under La Jovenc moniker. This new opus reveals twenty two songs spread over two discs and directly inspired by the hard times humanity is going through.

Content: Both discs (cf. “Vol 1 Neolitico” and “Vol 2 Evitico”) are driven by Experimental sound treatments and more accessible Electro bleeps and clicks. I also noticed irresistible, deep, bass lines, guitar effects and sampled passages. 

+ + + : The main strength of this work is the accessible format of the Experimental sound. You get the impression this artist is working in a true sound lab composing great Electronic bleeps and clicks. The work becomes even more original when you’ll notice a harpsichord sound emerging while other parts are achieved with crystalene sound treatments.

– – – : The work features cool songs, but is missing a total climax.

Conclusion: Giovanni Dal Monte gives another dimension to Experimental music, bringing different influences and elements together.

Best songs: “Sassanta Secondi”, “Guimaraes”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.giovannidalmonte.com / www.facebook.com/Giovanni.dal.Monte.00


