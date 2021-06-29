Vitalic back with brand new single ‘Carbonized’

(Selfie by Vitalic) Vitalic is back and announces the release of his fifth album: “Dissodænce” which will be divided into two volumes. The first part will be released next Autumn 2021. Vitalic himself describes it as “a return to the roots of my sonic identity, a kind of reinterpretation of the rock energy of my early albums.”

Out now already is a first single: “Carbonized” which you can check out below.

About Vitalic

Vitalic is Pascal Arbez-Nicolas, a French electronic music producer. His first singles were released in 1996 and 1997, but were confined to the underground electronic music scene. However, he became good friends with techno producer The Hacker, whom he met in Le Rex Club, the “techno temple” of Laurent Garnier. The Hacker suggested he should send his new tracks to DJ Hell, head of International DeeJay Gigolo Records in Munich. A few months layer International DeeJay Gigolo Records released the well known “Poney” EP in 2001.

With the track “La Rock 01”, Vitalic created a club anthem which was a hit in the summer of 2001. It would take Vitalic 4 years before releasing his debut album, “OK Cowboy”, on Different/PIAS Recordings.

Vitalic’s second studio album “Flashmob” was released on 28 September 2009 and held quite some disco influences. Vitalic’s third studio album, “Rave Age”, was released on 5 November 2012. In late 2016, Vitalic began a new live tour across Europe ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, “Voyager”, which was released on 20 January 2017.