Permafrost offers remix of ‘Closed Eyes’ – check it out

After their recent release “Closed Eyes”, post-punk act Permafrost now follows up with the “Closed Eyes – Open Mouth Remix”.

Permafrost is a post-punk band, originally from Molde in Norway, which was formed in 1982 by school friends Frode Heggdal Larsen & Kåre Steinsbu. Robert Heggdal and Trond Tornes joined in 2001 and Daryl Bamonte in 2016. They take their name from a song by Magazine and other influences are Joy Division, The Cure, Talking Heads, Pere Ubu, Yello, Fad Gadget, The Residents, Wire and Wolfgang Press.

To date they have released the “Godtment” EP (on a limited edition of 50 numbered cassettes) in 1983, the “Permafrost” EP (on vinyl only) in 2019 and the “Femme Fatale” single in the spring of 2021. The band have scheduled more releases on their own Fear of Music label, beginning with “Closed Eyes”, which was released on 7th June 2021.

Below is the brand new (excellent) remix.