Marc Houle releases his new 2-track EP ‘Gratiot’ via Sound of Berlin

Marc Houle generally releases his material on his imprint Items & Things, but for the “Gratiot ” EP he is working together with the Sound of Berlin imprint. The EP is according to Marc Houle his homage to Berlin and an ode to the electronic music capital where the Canadian techno producer is now based.

The opening track “Gratiot” is actually taken from the Sound of Berlin Documentary score that Marc has signed in 2018. You can check it out below.

About Marc Houle

Marc Houle is a Canadian producer of electronic music. Houle came to fame under his first album, “Bay of Figs”, which was released on Minus. He created his own record label Items & Things with fellow Minus friends, Magda and Troy Pierce.

Houle was largely inspired by the Detroit techno and Chicago house scene as well as industrial and new wave music, and the first generation of video games that championed electronic sounds. He often describes his sound as a cross between the two cities, Chicago and Detroit.

Some of his other influences include Prince, Depeche Mode, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.