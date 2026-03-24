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Doublespeak, the new collaboration between Vince Clarke, Blancmange’s Neil Arthur and Benge, will release its self-titled debut album on May 29, 2026 via London Records. The release is a collection of cover versions, reworked by the trio into an 11-track album. The album will be issued in multiple formats, including CD and vinyl editions.

Bands covered include Fad Gadget, Young Marble Giants, ABBA, The Sound, The Carpenters, David Essex, The Magnetic Fields, Thomas Leer and Robert Rental, John Hartford, Ed Dowie, and Laptop.

The album was 7 years in the making so Blancmange confirms: “Seven years in the making – but in reality, much longer, right the way back to ’70s radio, ’80s indie labels and the 21st Century analogue synth revolution.”

Vince Clarke from his side adds: “I knew so little about some of these songs that they were like demos to me. They felt like brilliant new songs that you want to get your hands on. I’ve had people do cover versions of my songs and honestly there’s no better tribute. So that’s what we wanted to do here.”

Doublespeak – ‘Doublespeak’ tracklist

The tracklist for “Doublespeak” features:

“Back To Nature” (originally by Fad Gadget) “Brand – New – Life” (Young Marble Giants) “The Visitors” (ABBA) “I Can’t Escape Myself” (The Sound) “Goodbye To Love” (The Carpenters) “Rock On” (David Essex) “Smoke And Mirrors” (The Magnetic Fields) “Day Breaks, Night Heals” (Thomas Leer and Robert Rental) “Gentle On My Mind” (John Hartford) “Richard!” (Ed Dowie) “End Credits” (Laptop)

For now you can listen to the original tracks below:

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