Ugasanie – Endless Cold, Endless Darkness (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

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Belarusian artist Pavel Malyshkin has already released an impressive number of works and collaborations. Last year appeared to be somewhat quieter in terms of releases, but he was clearly busy composing this new album.

The title of the work leaves little doubt: Ugasanie takes us on an icy journey through mysterious Cinematic landscapes. It is a work with a strong visual power, in which stormy sounds and various field recordings are blended with humming sound waves. You get the sense of an invisible danger lurking in an obscure, misty, and alienating world. The whole album also has a strong drone-like character and is further enriched with some monstrous sounds. Towards the end, I noticed a few more monotonous tracks, but they nevertheless seem to convey a kind of apocalyptic experience.

Overall, this is quite an enjoyable album, and I still feel that Ugasanie has even more to reveal than what is immediately presented here. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Black Arangas”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/black-arangas

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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