Remix/Remodel: Vince Clarke in the spotlight – a special remix collection arrives

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(By Janos Janurik) Following recent misleading reports suggesting the end of Erasure, it has been officially clarified that Vince Clarke and Andy Bell continue to work together on new material. The duo is currently in the studio and already discussing possible touring scenarios for the upcoming release. While concrete details are still under wraps, one thing is certain: Erasure are far from finished. In the meantime, the spotlight shifts to Vince Clarke himself – with a comprehensive remix collection highlighting a different side of his work.

About ‘Remix/Remodel – The Vince Clarke Remixes’

If there is one name synonymous with the history of synth-pop, it is Vince Clarke. As a founding member of Depeche Mode, Yazoo, and Erasure, he has shaped generations of electronic music fans.

With “Remix/Remodel – The Vince Clarke Remixes”, he now turns the focus to a facet of his career that often remains in the background: his work as a remixer.

This double CD collection brings together 26 remixes Clarke has created over the years for a wide range of artists – all personally selected for this official release. Rather than a simple retrospective, the compilation offers a deeper look into his production style beyond his own projects.

The album will be released on June 26, 2026 via Cherry Red Records.

Among the highlights:

many of these remixes are available on physical format for the first time

the cover features Clarke’s cat Smudge, photographed by the artist himself

liner notes are provided by music writer Richard Evans

The collection spans an impressive range of collaborators, including Depeche Mode, OMD, Johnny Marr, Saint Etienne, Soft Cell, and Happy Mondays.

A particularly notable inclusion is the previously unreleased “Isolation (Vince Clarke Remix)” by Abazaba feat. Gogol Bordello, a reinterpretation of the classic by Joy Division.

Of course, with a catalogue as extensive as Clarke’s, fans may find themselves wishing for additional selections – such as remixes for Nitzer Ebb or Polly Scattergood. Still, the final tracklist presents a compelling and well-balanced overview of his remix work.

‘Remix/Remodel – The Vince Clarke Remixes’ tracklist:

Disc One

Happy Mondays – W.F.L. (Vince Clarke Remix) Chad Valley – Up & Down (Vince Clarke Remix) The Saturdays – Issues (Vince Clarke Club Mix) Blossoms – To Do List (After The Breakup) feat. Findlay (Vince Clarke Remix) Johnny Marr – Spirit Power And Soul (Vince Clarke Remix) James Yorkston – A Moment Longer feat. Nina Persson (Vince Clarke Remix) YOVA – Rain (Vince Clarke Remix) Soft Cell – Bedsitter (Erasure Remix) A Place To Bury Strangers – In Your Heart (Vince Clarke Remix) Bleachers – I Wanna Get Better (Vince Clarke Remix) Andy Bell – Dance For Mercy (Vince Clarke Remix) Hifi Sean & David McAlmont – Real Thoughts In Real Time (Vince Clarke Remix) Dido – End of Night – (Vince Clarke Remix)

Disc Two

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Vince Clarke Remix) Fujiya & Miyagi – Fear Of Missing Out (Vince Clarke Remix) Franz Ferdinand – No You Girls (Vince Clarke Remix) Abazaba feat. Gogol Bordello – Isolation (Vince Clarke Remix) Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – Almost (Vince Clarke Remix) James Yorkston – Shallow (Vince Clarke Remix) Saint Etienne – Blue Kite (Vince Clarke Remix) Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development – A Shared Sense Of Purpose (Vince Clarke Remix) Future Islands – Doves (Vince Clarke Remix) Reed & Caroline – Electrons (Vince Clarke Remix) Dubfire & Miss Kittin – Ride (Vince Clarke Remix) Alka – Faito (Vince Clarke Remix) VCMG – Aftermaths (Vince Clarke Remix)

With “Remix/Remodel – The Vince Clarke Remixes”, attention turns once again to a sometimes overlooked yet essential aspect of Vince Clarke’s work: his role as a remixer. The collection demonstrates just how timeless and adaptable his sound remains across different artists and eras – and why his influence on electronic pop music continues to resonate today.

“Remix/Remodel – The Vince Clarke Remixes” will be released on June 26, 2026 as a special 2-CD set via Cherry Red Records and is available for pre-order now at Lexer Music. Additional retailers, including Cherry Red, will follow in the coming days.

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