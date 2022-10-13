Venil – My Fears Are Not Strong Enough To Save Me (Album – Medication Time Records)

October 13, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Venil is a French trio unleashing their debut…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Venil is a French trio unleashing their debut album inspired by the spoiled world we’re living in.

Content: The work features 9 songs driven by electronic sequences, Industrial bombast -which might remind you of Laibach and Swans, and an experimental touch on top. The work is driven by heavy blasting sound treatments accentuated by guitar riffs. The vocals express rage, which is fitting by the themes the album is inspired with. The album however ends with a ‘softer’ cut. 

+ + + : I like the way this opus has been built up. The hostile atmosphere supports a heavy, bombastic production empowered by repetitive, electronic sequences. Even if I aforementioned a few Industrial pioneers, Venil seems to strive for a very own sound identity. This is a great production featuring different noticeable cuts, but I especially recommend listening to “Enough”, “My” -which is a terrific opener, and “Not”.

– – – : I regret the work only features 9 songs including an  instrumental intermezzo.

Conclusion: This is a great debut work, which will appeal for open-minded Industrial lovers.

Best songs: “Enough”, “My”, “Not”, “Fears”.

Rate: 8.

Artist:https://venil.xyz / www.facebook.com/venil.band

Label: www.facebook.com/medicationtimerecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Metroland returns with two new singles/EPs: '3​.​0' and '3​.​1' - feat. remix by Marsheaux member

Metroland returns with two new singles/EPs: ‘3​.​0’ and ‘3​.​1’ – feat. remix by Marsheaux member

October 12, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Solitary Experiments have launched new single & video 'Wonderland'

Solitary Experiments return with 3rd single ‘The Great Unknown’ featuring Elena Alice Fossi (Kirlian Camera / Spectra*Paris)

October 12, 2022 bernard
Dead Can Dance singer Lisa Gerrard and Irish composer Jules Maxwell are to release an extended deluxe edition of their 2021 album, 'Burn'

Dead Can Dance singer Lisa Gerrard and Irish composer Jules Maxwell are to release an extended deluxe edition of their 2021 album, ‘Burn’

October 12, 2022 bernard
Electro-industrial act Krate returns with new EP: 'It's The Hope That Kills You'

Electro-industrial act Krate returns with new EP: ‘It’s The Hope That Kills You’

October 12, 2022 bernard
Swiss/Italian experimental electronic trio Niton launch a rather beautifully crafted flexi-disc 'Cemento 3D'

Swiss/Italian experimental electronic trio Niton launch a rather beautifully crafted flexi-disc ‘Cemento 3D’

October 10, 2022 bernard