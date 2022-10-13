Venil – My Fears Are Not Strong Enough To Save Me (Album – Medication Time Records)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Venil is a French trio unleashing their debut album inspired by the spoiled world we’re living in.

Content: The work features 9 songs driven by electronic sequences, Industrial bombast -which might remind you of Laibach and Swans, and an experimental touch on top. The work is driven by heavy blasting sound treatments accentuated by guitar riffs. The vocals express rage, which is fitting by the themes the album is inspired with. The album however ends with a ‘softer’ cut.

+ + + : I like the way this opus has been built up. The hostile atmosphere supports a heavy, bombastic production empowered by repetitive, electronic sequences. Even if I aforementioned a few Industrial pioneers, Venil seems to strive for a very own sound identity. This is a great production featuring different noticeable cuts, but I especially recommend listening to “Enough”, “My” -which is a terrific opener, and “Not”.

– – – : I regret the work only features 9 songs including an instrumental intermezzo.

Conclusion: This is a great debut work, which will appeal for open-minded Industrial lovers.

Best songs: “Enough”, “My”, “Not”, “Fears”.

Rate: 8.

Artist:https://venil.xyz / www.facebook.com/venil.band

Label: www.facebook.com/medicationtimerecords