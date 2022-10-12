Metroland returns with two new singles/EPs: ‘3​.​0’ and ‘3​.​1’ – feat. remix by Marsheaux member

October 12, 2022

The Belgian technopop act Metroland has been active for over a decade now. The duo have now started working on a new concept for a new album. The theme that they started off with the previous EP (and limited vinyl) “4” this year will only be fully revealed when the upcoming album is released.

Unlike the other single, in this second wave of singles, called “3” and split up between “3​.​0” (available right here on Bandcamp) and “3​.​1” (available right here on Bandcamp) , the title track has an actual name: “Modularity”.

Good to know, during the studio sessions for this album’s singles, both members (Passenger A and Passenger S) have each separately recreated each single into a vision of their own and edited it for each digital release. On top of that in the remix section we have for you a version by none other than ASPRA, also known as Sophia from Marsheaux, turning the song into a dreamy synthpop tune. Also find on remix duties is the techno act Q’PNZ.

The two 4-track singles each hold exclusive edits and remixes by both members, ASTRA and Q’PNZ. Soundwise the new tracks combine the typical Metroland darker bass sounds with their trademark bleeps and analogue sequences.


