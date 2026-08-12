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When I spoke with Bon Harris in February, on EBM Day of all days, our conversation kept returning to something more fundamental than legacy. Creativity. At one point, talking about what had changed across four decades of Nitzer Ebb and what had stubbornly remained, he said: “The thing that never changes is the desire to be creative.” He described it as an instinctive force, something present from the moment he wakes up in the morning.

Today, 12 August, Bon Harris turns 61, and that sentence feels like a much better place to begin than another ceremonial list of influential records. Because although Harris is inseparable from Nitzer Ebb and from a particular idea of physical electronic music, his creative life has always been considerably wider than the role history assigned him.

Born Vaughan David Harris in Chelmsford on 12 August 1965, he co-founded Nitzer Ebb in 1982 with school friends Douglas McCarthy, David Gooday and Simon Granger. The early records developed a brutally economical musical vocabulary: sequenced electronics, percussion, repetition, command-like vocals and a relationship with rhythm that treated the body as seriously as the intellect. After signing with Mute, “That Total Age” arrived in 1987, followed by “Belief”, “Showtime”, “Ebbhead” and “Big Hit”; after the long interruption, “Industrial Complex” followed in 2010.

Harris’s role inside that history is difficult to reduce to “keyboard player.” His own Bon Harris biography describes him as a founder member and principal writer/producer of Nitzer Ebb, while his work has encompassed programming, synthesizers, percussion, vocals, composition and production. The machinery was important, obviously, but talking to him earlier this year reminded me how strongly his understanding of electronic music remains connected to physical presence.

“Music historically is a communal pastime,” he told me. For Harris, the live show remains the highest expression of that idea: people gathering in one place, the performers giving energy to the audience and receiving it back. That philosophy explains quite a lot about Nitzer Ebb. The famous severity of the programming has always contained something deeply social: this is music designed to happen between bodies.

But Bon did not stop exploring when Nitzer Ebb first went quiet. After relocating to Los Angeles, he moved further into studio production and composition, with scoring work becoming his primary source of income for several years. His work outside the band has included Billy Corgan and The Smashing Pumpkins, Marilyn Manson and Avril Lavigne, while working with arranger Andrew Poppy during Nitzer Ebb had already given him an early view into orchestration and scoring. His film and television work later included music for Project Runway, Top Chef and NBC’s Treasure Hunters.

There was also Maven, the post-Nitzer Ebb project he was already developing by the late 1990s, which placed Bon much further forward as a vocalist. Years later, BLACK LINE offered almost the inverse experience of his traditional role in Nitzer Ebb: a deliberately collaborative environment in which he could enter music already being shaped by other people, find his own space inside it and, as he put it, feel like one of the band rather than having the musical architecture resting largely on his shoulders.

Then there is bonharris:arts, the platform Bon created for work extending beyond Nitzer Ebb into his own music, animation and collaborations. During the 2020 lockdown, “songs:from the lemon tree” began as a series of intimate performances filmed in his Los Angeles garden, with Bon radically rearranging songs that had been important to his own musical development. The project also brought him back to sustained lead vocals after the Maven period.

If “songs the lemon tree” exposed one side of Harris, “mikro” opened another. Released as his first substantial solo project in almost two decades, it joined raw modular synthesis with the funk, soul and R&B that surrounded his childhood and adolescence. Harris described the idea as “twenty-first-century electronic punk funk“; the recordings brought electronic programming into contact with brass, vocals and a rhythmic vocabulary very different from the disciplined severity people automatically associate with Nitzer Ebb.

And Bon Harris extends beyond sound. Harris has spoken about teaching himself animation after suffering music-industry burnout, finding in it another creative language when he needed some distance from music production. He has also discussed ambitions to combine animation and music in larger narrative or theatrical forms. It is an interesting detail because it makes his career look less like a sequence of side projects and more like a restless investigation of how an idea can be given form: through rhythm, voice, image, movement, performance or technology.

That question feels particularly poignant in 2026. Douglas McCarthy died in June 2025, and Harris has since carried a much greater vocal responsibility in Nitzer Ebb while continuing the band with David Gooday, Simon Granger and the wider live unit. When we spoke in February, he was candid about the difficulty of that transition. Singing Douglas’s words every night had forced him to enter those lyrics at a depth he had never needed to before; he spoke about being repeatedly reminded of what an extraordinary lyricist and singular vocalist his friend had been.

Yet he was equally insistent that Nitzer Ebb was not simply becoming a memorial. In February, Harris confirmed that a new album had been written and was awaiting the administrative work necessary for release. He said there were roughly 15 or 16 finished pieces from which the final album would be selected, including recordings featuring McCarthy as well as newer material written and sung by Harris. His description was telling: the album should carry one period forward while opening another. No later confirmed release date has been announced that I could verify at the time of writing, while Nitzer Ebb remain active onstage, with another US run scheduled to begin later in August.

There was another answer from that February conversation that stayed with me. When I asked what he hoped people would eventually remember about Nitzer Ebb, Harris did not choose the sound, the influence or even the extraordinary physical force of the concerts. He chose commitment.

He talked about the financial, emotional and spiritual difficulty of sustaining a creative life, about encountering people who do not understand what you are doing, and about continuing anyway. What mattered to him was that Nitzer Ebb had remained committed to its own artistic vision and had refused to back away from the work. That seems like the right thing to celebrate today.

There is the Bon Harris who helped create one of electronic music’s most recognizable rhythmic languages. There is the producer, programmer and synthesist. The drummer and increasingly prominent singer. The studio collaborator and screen composer. The man who returned to the songs that formed him and rebuilt them under a lemon tree. The modular-funk experimenter. The animator. And there is still the person getting up in the morning with ideas that need somewhere to go.

At 61, the history is substantial. Fortunately, Bon Harris still seems much more interested in creating than in becoming history.

Happy birthday, Bon.

About Bon Harris and Nitzer Ebb

Nitzer Ebb formed in Chelmsford, Essex in 1982, when Bon Harris co-founded the group with school friends Douglas McCarthy, David Gooday and Simon Granger. Signed to Mute Records, the band built a stark, body-driven strand of EBM around sequenced electronics, percussion and command-like vocals, releasing its debut album, “That Total Age”, in 1987. “Belief” followed in 1989, “Showtime” in 1990, “Ebbhead” in 1991 and “Big Hit” in 1995, after which the band went on extended hiatus.

Nitzer Ebb reconvened in the mid-2000s and released “Industrial Complex” in 2010, and has continued to tour internationally in the years since, with Gooday and Granger rejoining the live lineup alongside Harris and McCarthy. Douglas McCarthy died in June 2025, and Harris has since led Nitzer Ebb as its vocalist as well as its programmer and instrumentalist, continuing the band’s live schedule into 2026 while completing a new studio album.

Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.

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