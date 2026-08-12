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Rome released its tenth studio album, “The Hyperion Machine,” on 12 August 2016 through Trisol Music Group. The neofolk album turns 10 this year. It followed the mini-album “Coriolan,” released on 1 April 2016, and arrived as the tenth studio album in a decade of releases that began with 2006’s “Nera.”

Rome recorded “The Hyperion Machine” at Ear We Go Studio in Belgium. The 11-track album runs 47 minutes and includes “The Hyperion Machine,” “Celine in Jerusalem,” “Transference,” “The Alabanda Breviary,” “Stillwell” featuring Swedish vocalist Thåström, “Cities of Asylum,” “Skirmishes for Diotima,” “Adamas,” “The Secret Germany (For Paul Celan),” “Die Mörder Mühsams” and the bonus track “FanFanFan,” a cover of a Thåström song. Jérôme Reuter wrote all the other tracks. Trisol issued the album on CD and vinyl LP, including an orange vinyl edition and a later white vinyl pressing, and it streams on Spotify. Side-Line’s 2016 review of the album rated it 8½ out of 10.

About Rome

Jérôme Reuter, born 2 August 1981 in Luxembourg, founded Rome in November 2005 as an outlet for his own songs, taking the project’s name from an abridged version of his first name. He had previously recorded as Reggie Fain, played in the Oi! band the Skinflicks and fronted the post-punk act Mack Murphy and the Inmates. Rome signed to the Swedish label Cold Meat Industry in 2006 and released the EP “Berlin” and the debut album “Nera” that year, followed by “Confessions d’un Voleur d’Ames” in 2007, co-produced with Patrick Damiani. Nikos Mavridis joined Reuter and Damiani in 2009, the same year Rome signed to the German label Trisol and released the EP “To Die Among Strangers” and the acoustic-based album “Flowers from Exile.”

Rome issued the EP “Hate Us and See If We Mind” in 2013, followed in 2014 by “A Passage to Rhodesia,” released as a box set of two CDs, a 10-inch vinyl single and a DVD containing music videos and an interview with Reuter. The mini-album “Coriolan,” inspired by Shakespeare’s “Coriolanus,” followed on 1 April 2016, and “The Hyperion Machine” arrived that August as Rome’s tenth studio album.

Rome went on to release “Hall of Thatch” in January 2018, “Parlez-Vous Hate?” in January 2021, “Gates of Europe” in August 2023 and the mini-album “World in Flames” in July 2024, and issued three further albums – “Civitas Solis,” “The Hierophant” and “The Tower” – in April 2025, extending a catalog that now runs to more than twenty studio releases as “The Hyperion Machine” marks its tenth year.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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