Lustmord and Dave Lombardo form Lustmord Lombardo, debut album ‘The Pulse of Atoms’ out Oct. 2

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Lustmord, the Welsh dark ambient and industrial pioneer, and Dave Lombardo, the Grammy Award-winning drummer and co-founding member of Slayer, have formed a new joint project called Lustmord Lombardo. The duo’s debut album, “The Pulse of Atoms”, is out October 2, 2026 via Ipecac Recordings. The lead single, “Paleomagnetic Resonance“, arrived today, August 11, with a visualizer video created by Displaced/Replaced.

<a href="https://lustmord.bandcamp.com/album/the-pulse-of-atoms" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Pulse of Atoms by Lustmord Lombardo</a>

Lustmord built evolving walls and vortices of sound for the record, leaving room for Lombardo to add percussion and synthesizer layers; Lustmord mixed and mastered the album. Cover photography and design come from Stefan Alt. “The Pulse of Atoms” arrives as limited-edition vinyl in Clear and Smoke variants, on CD, and digitally, with pre-orders and pre-saves available now at lustmordlombardo.lnk.to/pulse.

‘The Pulse of Atoms’ tracklist

An Eternal Presence Part I: Unknown An Eternal Presence Part II: Relentless Paleomagnetic Resonance Beyond The Vast Cold Waste The Desolate Shore Part I: Submergence The Desolate Shore Part II: Emergence The Abyssal Deep

Lustmord on ‘Paleomagnetic Resonance’

“One thing about an album like this is that you can’t really point it out as being part of any specific genre or hopefully any specific period. Is it from last year? Is it from 10 years ago, is it from 20 years ago, is it from 5 years in the future? It’s trying to create something that has its own sound, not tapping into whatever musical language or history you’re familiar with. It goes way, way further back. This is the sound of planets dying or of stars being born. It’s about a bigger picture. It’s the sound of the birth of the universe and the death of the universe; it’s not rock and roll,” Lustmord stated.

Lombardo commented on the collaboration: “I’m very proud of this collaboration because it’s so different from anything else that I’ve done. And to create this body of work with Lustmord – this guy is legendary! He rattles the plaster off of venues.”

About Lustmord Lombardo

Lustmord, born Brian Williams in Wales, has recorded as Lustmord since the early 1980s, when he assisted the industrial group SPK before relocating to London and befriending Throbbing Gristle’s Chris & Cosey within the city’s post-punk and industrial scene. Working with field recordings, low-frequency drones and cinematic sound design, he is widely credited as a founder of the dark ambient genre, with albums including 1990’s “Heresy”. Side-Line covered his 2021 collaborative album “Alter” with Karin Park.

Dave Lombardo, born February 16, 1965 in Havana, Cuba, co-founded Slayer in 1981 alongside guitarists Kerry King and Jeff Hanneman and bassist/vocalist Tom Araya, drumming with the band from 1981 to 1992 and again from 2002 to 2013. He has also recorded and toured with Fantômas, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, Mr. Bungle and the Misfits, and released his debut solo album, “Rites of Percussion”, in 2023.

Lombardo and Lustmord first met backstage at a Fantômas show, introduced by mutual friend Buzz Osborne, around the time Lustmord and Melvins released a collaborative album. Nearly two decades later, the pair reconvened as Lustmord Lombardo to record “The Pulse of Atoms”, their debut album together, due October 2, 2026 via Ipecac Recordings.

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