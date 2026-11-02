Velatine releases ‘Tonight I Am a Vampire’ single

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Melbourne gothic/darkwave project Velatine has released a new single, “Tonight I Am a Vampire,” out October 31, 2026 on Bandcamp. The track marks the first time Loki Lockwood, the project’s sole constant member, has sung lead vocals on a Velatine release.

For the past 12 months, vocalist Holly Purnell performed live with Velatine and appeared on four singles before leaving to pursue her own music. Lockwood, previously the project’s songwriter and producer, has now stepped up to the microphone, a shift described as necessary to keep the project’s momentum going while still writing new material.

<a href="https://velatine.bandcamp.com/track/tonight-i-am-a-vampire" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tonight I Am a Vampire by Velatine</a>

Lockwood wrote the song around imagery drawn from Anne Rice’s vampire novels and the Théâtre des Vampires, and recorded it at the project’s home studio in Melbourne, a set of attic rooms with red-painted walls that Lockwood shares with partner “The Undertaker.” The accompanying video, which opens with a walk from the street up to that studio, was shot in the same house.

“And you never lose encounters, no matter where they lead,” runs one line from the track.

“Tonight I Am a Vampire” is available as a digital download and stream on Bandcamp, with the track also on Spotify and YouTube.

Velatine is next scheduled to perform at The Retreat Hotel in Brunswick on December 11, for the Chiron album launch, backed by two guest vocalists and a keyboard player.

About Velatine

Velatine is a gothic/darkwave duo from Melbourne, Australia, formed by Loki Lockwood and Maggie Alley in late 2021. Lockwood had previously worked as a producer with the projects The Drones and Spencer P. Jones before starting Velatine. The project released its first seven-inch single, “Comic” / “No God,” in March 2022, followed by the industrial-leaning track “Deadly Requiem” that August and a second seven-inch, “Whisper Park” / “One and Only,” in November 2022, accompanied by a video directed by Mathew T Ellery.

Velatine’s debut album, “I Won’t Be Civilised,” followed in February 2023 on Spooky Records. Regular live performance since has steered the project toward a more industrial-leaning sound, heard on the “Dead Radio EP”, released July 28, 2026. Holly Purnell joined as the project’s live and recording vocalist over the following year, appearing on four singles before departing to focus on her own music.

With “Tonight I Am a Vampire,” Lockwood takes over lead vocals for the first time, with further Velatine material already written and more live shows planned into 2027.

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