Australian gothic/darkwave/industrial duo Velatine has released the “Dead Radio EP”, built around four new versions of “Playing with the Orbits”.

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Melbourne-based gothic/darkwave/industrial duo Velatine has released the Dead Radio EP on July 28, 2026, available digitally via Bandcamp and streaming platforms including Spotify. The four-track EP centers on new versions of “Playing with the Orbits”, a song the band first released as a single earlier in 2026.

<a href="https://velatine.bandcamp.com/album/playing-with-the-orbits-dead-radio-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Playing with the Orbits – Dead Radio EP by Velatine</a>

Tracklist for Velatine’s ‘Dead Radio EP’

The tracklist comprises “Dead Radio Remix”, “Late Night Club Mix”, “Dead Radio Remix (Extended)” and “Absinthe Remix”. The closing “Absinthe Remix” combines acoustic guitar, violin and industrial electronic elements with the duo’s established gothic and darkwave sound.

“Playing with the Orbits” was written by Velatine member Loki Lockwood about the 2019 murder of Bianca Devins, an American teenager killed by a man she had met online, and the subsequent circulation of images from the crime scene on social media. The song had previously been released with a different vocalist; the “Dead Radio Remix” on this EP is presented as a reworked version that better reflects the project’s current direction, shaped by the band’s recent live performances.

About Velatine

Velatine is a gothic/darkwave duo from Melbourne, Australia, formed by Loki Lockwood and Maggie Alley in late 2021. Lockwood had previously been active as a producer in the projects The Drones and Spencer P. Jones before starting Velatine. The duo released its first seven-inch single, “Comic” / “No God”, in March 2022, followed by the industrial-leaning track “Deadly Requiem” that August and a second seven-inch, “Whisper Park” / “One and Only”, in November 2022, accompanied by a video directed by Mathew T Ellery. A remix of “No God”, paired with footage from the 1973 film “Frankenstein”, followed shortly after.

In February 2023, Velatine released its debut album, “I Won’t Be Civilised”, on Spooky Records, preceded by the singles “No God”, “Comic” and “Whisper Park”. The band has continued to perform live regularly since, a period the duo credits with shaping the more industrial-leaning direction heard on the “Dead Radio EP”.

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