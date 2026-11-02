Sonic Panda release debut album ‘Neomelodrama’

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Sino-Spanish industrial duo Sonic Panda released its debut album “Neomelodrama” on 30 October 2026 through Barcelona label No Where Records.

<a href="https://sonicpanda.bandcamp.com/album/neomelodrama" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Neomelodrama by Sonic Panda</a>

“Neomelodrama” runs 14 tracks, mixing new songs, two prior singles and four remixes: “Bailes Con Beelzebub”, “Art Is Dead”, “King Cobra Redux – Zeuss Mix”, “Silence Is In Vogue” featuring Oblique, “Impossible Highs” featuring Seelenpein, “Lucky Seven”, “Invisible Boy”, “Neomelodrama”, “Wolves Among Sheep”, “Always There”, “Art Is Dead – Mesh Remix”, “Bailes Con Beelzebub – Rotersand Rework”, “Wolves Among Sheep – Frank Hurman & Carlos Bayona Remix” and “Silence Is In Vogue – Matt Pop Extended Mix”.

Sonic Panda’s Pere Ibañez wrote the music and lyrics and sings lead vocals, with Seni Ren contributing backing vocals and additional arrangements; the album was produced by Carlsed. The “King Cobra Redux” mix on the album comes from Chris “Zeuss” Harris, a producer known for his work with Rob Zombie. “Neomelodrama” is available as a digital album, a limited digipack CD edition and a limited 12-inch vinyl edition with a booklet, each via No Where Records’ Bandcamp page.

About Sonic Panda

Sonic Panda is a Sino-Spanish industrial duo signed to Barcelona label No Where Records. The project released its first single, “Foreigners”, in January 2025, followed by “King Cobra” in February 2025 and the companion “King Cobra (Remixes)” EP that September. Side-Line covered the duo’s “Invisible Boy” single in March 2026, and Sonic Panda released “Bailes Con Beelzebub” with a Rotersand rework in September 2026. Those tracks, along with “Silence Is In Vogue” and other singles, now appear on “Neomelodrama”, the duo’s debut full-length album, released 30 October 2026 through No Where Records.

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