Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Shadows Veil, Her Own World and Golden Apes, Liverpool club, Wrocław, Poland, October 31, 2026

There could hardly have been a more appropriate evening to celebrate thirty years of Liverpool than Halloween, with its peculiar affection for darkness, theatricality and everything that refuses to conform to the ordinary. The night of Samhain, poised between October and November, has always carried an atmosphere of transition, a moment when the familiar world seems to acquire another dimension. In a club whose history is so intimately connected with gothic, industrial and alternative music, that symbolism felt especially fitting.

Liverpool has witnessed three decades of musical transformations, generations of audiences, countless performances and the development of relationships that extend well beyond the walls of the venue. For its anniversary, Castle Party in the Club brought together three bands representing different shades of the darker musical spectrum: Shadows Veil, Her Own World and Golden Apes. Their respective approaches to gothic expression offered an evening of considerable musical variety, beautifully complemented by the atmosphere of the club, its evocative lighting and the unmistakable pleasure of celebrating Halloween in a place with such a remarkable history.

My relationship with Liverpool goes back many years, and the club itself, the people who have built its identity and the wonderful conversations I had throughout the evening deserve a separate story. For now, I want to concentrate on the performances, because the musicians provided a celebration worthy of the occasion.

Shadows Veil

Shadows Veil opened the evening, marking my first encounter with the project. There is something particularly enjoyable about discovering a band in a live setting, without the familiarity that inevitably accompanies artists one has followed for years. It allows the music to establish its own relationship with the listener, free from expectations accumulated through previous recordings and performances.

The band’s musical vocabulary draws upon post-punk, gothic rock and darkwave, with a pronounced appreciation for melancholic melodies and the rhythmic structures that have long characterized these traditions. Yet what I enjoyed most was the energy with which they approached their material. Their compositions possess a sense of forward movement that gives their darker melodic elements a more immediate physical presence.

The guitars contribute atmospheric depth without obscuring the rhythmic foundations, and the relationship between the instrumental arrangements and the melodies creates an appealing contrast between introspection and momentum. The music has a romantic quality, although its melancholy is accompanied by sufficient energy to prevent it from becoming excessively contemplative.

As the opening act, Shadows Veil provided an effective introduction to the evening, establishing a gothic atmosphere without exhausting its possibilities. Their performance felt particularly appropriate for a Halloween celebration, although its appeal extended well beyond the seasonal associations of the occasion.

I genuinely enjoyed their stage energy, their musical character and the opportunity to become acquainted with another interesting project. Their appearance encouraged me to explore their recordings more closely, and I consider that a particularly satisfying outcome of a first live encounter.

Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil

Her Own World

Her Own World followed with a performance that combined musical intensity, theatrical sophistication and a wonderfully considered visual presentation. Having followed the Szczecin-based band’s development for some time, I have become increasingly appreciative of their ability to integrate electronics, guitars, expressive vocals and visual storytelling into a coherent artistic identity.

For this particular occasion, the band presented beautiful new costumes, with striking red dresses that corresponded perfectly with the Halloween atmosphere. Against the darkness of the stage and the beautifully arranged lighting at Liverpool, the red acquired an almost dramatic intensity. It introduced an element of gothic elegance to a performance whose musical foundations remain considerably more forceful.

The visual effect was particularly successful because it belonged naturally to the band’s aesthetic. The costumes were neither an unrelated Halloween decoration nor an attempt to compensate for the music. They extended its emotional and theatrical dimensions. The relationship between the red dresses, the stage lighting and the darker electronic arrangements created an appealing interplay of beauty, danger and expressive intensity.

Her Own World’s music derives much of its character from the interaction between electronic precision and the more organic qualities of gothic and industrial rock. The programmed rhythms establish a powerful foundation, while the guitars introduce weight, texture and an additional degree of physicality. Rather than competing for dominance, these elements create a layered sound in which electronic discipline and instrumental force reinforce one another.

Yu’s vocals remain central to this arrangement. Her delivery carries considerable emotional expression, moving comfortably within music that can be both melodically accessible and intensely rhythmic. The contrast is especially effective in concert, where the voice introduces a distinctly human dimension to the controlled force of the electronic structures. Her stage presence, meanwhile, adds theatricality without reducing the performance to an exercise in visual spectacle.

What I increasingly appreciate about Her Own World is the care invested in the relationship between sound and image. Their visual language has become more assured, while the musical arrangements have developed greater confidence in balancing melody, rhythmic force and dramatic expression. The costumes and lighting at Liverpool illustrated that progression particularly beautifully.

There was also something rather delightful about seeing the band’s aesthetic interpreted through the visual possibilities of Halloween. The red dresses introduced a sense of ceremony and gothic extravagance, while the lighting gave the performance depth and atmosphere. It was stylish, visually memorable and musically satisfying, with sufficient energy to make the performance feel celebratory without compromising the darker character of the compositions.

Her Own World continue to develop as a live act, and watching that process remains a genuine pleasure. Their performance at Liverpool demonstrated how successfully they can combine theatrical elegance with the force and immediacy of contemporary dark electronic rock.

Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil

Golden Apes

The evening culminated with Golden Apes, whose music inhabits an entirely different emotional landscape, and one to which I have returned with affection for many years. As the headliners of Liverpool’s thirtieth-anniversary celebration, they brought a particular kind of elegance to the stage, rooted in the subtle relationship between musical restraint, expressive depth and emotional intensity.

Golden Apes have always possessed an exceptional ability to create atmosphere without allowing it to become an end in itself. Their compositions develop through beautifully measured instrumental arrangements, with the bass providing a dark, rounded weight, the guitars unfolding in layers of texture and melody, and the percussion giving the music its sense of movement.

Their sound has something almost tactile about it. It reminds me of velvet: substantial, absorbing, occasionally rough beneath the surface, yet capable of extraordinary softness. In concert, that quality becomes especially apparent, as the interplay of instruments allows the compositions to acquire a physical presence that recordings can only partially communicate.

Peer Lebrecht’s voice remains one of the band’s greatest treasures. Deep, resonant and unmistakably expressive, it possesses a rare capacity for communicating emotional complexity without resorting to exaggeration. His stage presence follows a similarly restrained aesthetic. There is a quiet authority to his delivery, an intimacy that draws the audience towards the music rather than demanding an immediate reaction.

Perhaps the most moving quality of Golden Apes, however, is the extraordinary relationship between strength and fragility that runs through their compositions. Their music can acquire an almost monumental presence through the weight of the bass, the density of the guitars and the measured insistence of the percussion, yet somewhere within that imposing architecture remains something profoundly vulnerable.

A melodic phrase may reveal an unexpected tenderness; a moment of vocal restraint may communicate considerably more than an emphatic declaration ever could. There is a beautiful emotional permeability to their music, as though its carefully constructed exterior were never intended to conceal the sensitivity underneath.

That contrast became particularly meaningful in the live setting. The physical strength of the instrumental arrangements existed alongside a remarkable delicacy of expression, allowing passages of considerable intensity to retain their emotional openness. The music could be commanding without becoming impenetrable, melancholic without surrendering to sentimentality, and deeply vulnerable without losing its dignity.

Golden Apes have cultivated this balance over decades, and it remains one of the reasons their work continues to resonate with me. Their compositions acknowledge the fragility of human experience while preserving an unmistakable sense of endurance and inner strength. The emotional force originates as much in what is left exposed as in the imposing musical structures surrounding it.

Their latest album, ‘The Sun Came Up Tremendously,’ has already occupied a particularly special place in my listening this year. Its reflections on memory, darkness and the persistence of light belong naturally to the poetic universe Golden Apes have been constructing throughout their career. Hearing the band live again reinforced my appreciation for their melodic intelligence, the expressive possibilities of their arrangements and their ability to make melancholy feel strangely luminous.

Golden Apes concerts have always resembled a peculiar form of meditation for me, although certainly not one deprived of movement, tension or emotional turbulence. There is a sensuous quality to their music, an invitation to inhabit its textures and subtle transformations rather than simply follow the progression of individual songs.

At Liverpool, the combination of the atmospheric lighting, the intimacy of the venue and the band’s beautifully controlled performance made the experience particularly absorbing. The Halloween setting added another dimension to their familiar musical world, but their elegance required no additional theatrical embellishment.

As the evening’s headliners, Golden Apes provided a deeply satisfying conclusion to the musical programme, one characterized by sophistication, emotional intelligence and the kind of understated intensity that has always distinguished their work.

Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil

A Celebration Worthy of Its History

The progression of the evening was particularly well conceived. Shadows Veil introduced the audience to their melodic gothic darkness and energetic post-punk sensibility; Her Own World followed with a visually striking, rhythmically forceful and beautifully theatrical performance; and Golden Apes concluded the programme with their exquisite combination of melancholy, elegance, fragility and emotional power.

The three bands approached darkness from different artistic perspectives, and that diversity gave the anniversary its musical character. Halloween provided a natural setting for their respective aesthetics, while the club’s atmospheric lighting and the festive mood created a sense of occasion without reducing the concerts to seasonal entertainment.

There was also something quietly moving about celebrating Liverpool’s birthday on the threshold between October and November, when autumn seems to surrender its remaining warmth to the approaching winter. The association with Samhain gave the night an additional poetic dimension, particularly in a venue that has witnessed so many personal and musical transformations over the past thirty years.

For me, the evening held considerable personal meaning as well. I spent wonderful moments talking with musicians, DJs, the promoter, the club’s management and staff, and people who have been attending concerts and parties at Liverpool for years. There were affectionate reunions, beautiful conversations and the comforting pleasure of being surrounded by people whose lives have intersected through music.

Those encounters deserve their own account, because Liverpool’s importance cannot be measured solely by the number of concerts it has hosted. The relationships, memories and sense of continuity it has created are equally fundamental to its identity.

But that story will come separately.

For now, I want to express my appreciation for three excellent performances and for an anniversary marked with such musical diversity, elegance and affection. Liverpool has been one of Wrocław’s meeting places for alternative culture for three decades, and this Halloween night was worthy of that history.

Happy 30th birthday, Liverpool. Thank you for the music, the beautiful memories and the countless opportunities to discover something extraordinary in the company of people who share that passion.

And thank you, Shadows Veil, Her Own World and Golden Apes, for making the passage from October into November such a memorable one.

Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil

All photos: Karolina Kratochwil.

About Golden Apes

Golden Apes is a goth rock band from Berlin, Germany, founded in 1998 by vocalist Peer Lebrecht. The band’s sound draws on darker new-wave and rock influences from the 1980s, built around Lebrecht’s voice, layered guitars and a pronounced bass presence. Golden Apes released its album “Kasbek” via Aenaos Records in 2019, followed by the EP “From the Sky” in 2023 and the group’s eleventh album, “Our Ashes at the End of the Day,” on the Icy Cold label in January 2024, issued on CD and a 400-copy limited vinyl edition. The band’s twelfth album, “The Sun Came Up Tremendously,” followed on Icy Cold Records in digital, CD and vinyl formats in September 2026 and was reviewed on Side-Line the following month. With the Halloween show at Liverpool, Golden Apes added another date to a live history that has made the band a recurring presence at European gothic and dark-music festivals.

About Her Own World

Her Own World is a gothic and dark-electronic project built around vocalist Yu and producer ad-x, based in Szczecin, Poland, and active for seven years as of 2026. The band combines programmed rhythms, guitars and theatrical stage presentation, and has built its live reputation through a steadily widening touring schedule, including a support run with Project Pitchfork. Yu and ad-x discussed the project’s development, stage discipline and visual identity in a Side-Line interview published in May 2026. At Liverpool, the band performed in new red costumes designed for the Halloween date, continuing the close relationship between Her Own World’s music and its visual presentation.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.