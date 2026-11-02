Horror For Breakfast release ‘Dance’ single

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Italian experimental electronic duo Horror For Breakfast released a new single titled “Dance” through Gothic World Records, available on streaming platforms including Spotify and on YouTube.

“Dance” is built on electronic percussion and synthesizer textures. The lyrics follow a figure who draws attention without seeking it, remaining indifferent to the expectations and judgments projected onto her, a contrast between how others perceive a person and who that person actually is.

Horror For Breakfast is signed to Gothic World Records, the label that also released the duo’s debut album “Fear Entry” on 26 September 2025, issued on CD with two bonus tracks alongside its release on digital platforms.

About Horror For Breakfast

Horror For Breakfast is a duo formed in Italy in 2023 by Lily Boggs and Lord Mortimer. Their music draws on darkwave and industrial sounds along with cinematic atmospheres, moving between tension and sensuality, darkness and emotion. The duo signed to Gothic World Records, which released their debut album “Fear Entry” on 26 September 2025 on CD, with two bonus tracks exclusive to that edition, alongside the release on major digital platforms. “Dance” is Horror For Breakfast’s first single since that album. The duo is represented by The Dark Channel PR.

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