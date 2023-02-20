Austrialian gothpop act Velatine back with ‘I won’t be civilised’ album

(Photo by Matthew Ellery) Melbourne (Australia) based gothpop act Velatine are back with the “I won’t be civilised” album on vinyl and digitally. Velatine are Loki Lockwood and Maggie Alley. Melbourne producer Loki Lockwood was already active in the projects The Drones and Spencer P. Jones.

The duo have spent most of 2022 making this new album which was preceeded by the singles “No God”, “Comic” and “Whisper Park” and which will be released on Spooky Records.

Velatine emerged in late 2021 in its current constellation. By March 2022 they released their first seven inch “Comic” / “No God”. They followed this with an industrial / scream track “Deadly Requiem” in August and another seven inch “Whisper Park” / “One and Only” in November, with an accompanying clip by Mathew T Ellery. The latest release was a remix of “No God” with a film clip cut from footage from “Frankenstein” (1973).

Here’s the title track of the album. The videoclip was directed by Mark Bakaitus who’s worked with Amyl and the Sniffers, The Fauves and Spiderbait and shot by Manav Lakhiani.