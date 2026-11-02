Palindrones share video for ‘Kryne Lamiya’

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London dark electronic duo Palindrones released a music video for “Kryne Lamiya”, the title track from their forthcoming EP “Kryne Lamiya & The Exemplary Sadness”, due for release across streaming platforms and for download on 27 November 2026.

The video continues a narrative Palindrones has built across recent releases, centred on a dualistic cosmic force. On “Sùil Nan Diathan,” the band’s characters received the message “The Two Become The Many Become The One,” which they carried forward as “The Brightling Star”. The “Kryne Lamiya” video depicts a confrontation between The Brightling Star and an opposing figure, Kryne Lamiya, described by the band as representing isolation, entropy and the annihilation of the self into nothingness.

About Palindrones

Palindrones is a dark electronic duo from South London made up of Karen, on vocals and synth, and Jamie, on synth, percussion, electronics and vocals. The pair describe their sound as “dreamy, Industrial Synthpop” and dark electronic music that is “both hopeful and apocalyptic at once.” The duo’s album “Chapter One: With Fearful Velocity” arrived in 2023, followed that year by the single “Samadhi”. Side-Line covered Palindrones’ “Animus” single and video in March 2025; “Animus” and “Kryne Lamiya” both later appeared on the album “Chapter Two: The Slender Blade”. Palindrones released the single “The Blood Moon” in June 2026. The duo now returns to the “Kryne Lamiya” storyline with a new video and the forthcoming EP “Kryne Lamiya & The Exemplary Sadness”, out 27 November 2026.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com