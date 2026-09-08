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Tout Debord release “Necrologia”, a 32-track double CD compilation, on Icy Cold Records. The digipak gathers the complete collection of EPs and singles the project released between 2021 and 2026, on labels including Detriti Records, Sierpien Records and Salle d’Attente.

Tout Debord is the solo project of Leonid Diaghilev, born in Belarus and based in Paris for several years, who wrote, recorded and mixed every song on “Necrologia” himself. The compilation moves from 80s-inspired coldwave to synthpunk influences drawn from the 2000s, filtered through a lo-fi aesthetic across two discs of sixteen tracks each. A vinyl edition with a shorter tracklist is planned for later in the year.

About Tout Debord

Tout Debord is the solo project of Leonid Diaghilev, a musician born in Belarus and based in Paris, France. The project’s name fuses the French phrase “tout d’abord” (“first of all”) with a nod to philosopher and Situationist Guy Debord. Since starting the project in Paris in 2020, Diaghilev has released a string of EPs and singles across several independent labels, drawing on the early albums of The Cure and industrial synthpop acts such as Fad Gadget and Depeche Mode, alongside the French cold wave scene of the 1980s. “Necrologia”, released through Icy Cold Records, collects that catalogue on a single double-disc release for the first time.

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