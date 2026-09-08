September 8, 2026

Tout Debord release ‘Necrologia’, a 32-track compilation

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 8, 2026

Tout Debord release “Necrologia,” a 32-track double CD compilation of EPs and singles from 2021-2026, out now on Icy Cold Records.

Tout Debord, Paris coldwave project of Leonid Diaghilev, "Necrologia" cover
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Tout Debord release “Necrologia”, a 32-track double CD compilation, on Icy Cold Records. The digipak gathers the complete collection of EPs and singles the project released between 2021 and 2026, on labels including Detriti Records, Sierpien Records and Salle d’Attente.

Tout Debord is the solo project of Leonid Diaghilev, born in Belarus and based in Paris for several years, who wrote, recorded and mixed every song on “Necrologia” himself. The compilation moves from 80s-inspired coldwave to synthpunk influences drawn from the 2000s, filtered through a lo-fi aesthetic across two discs of sixteen tracks each. A vinyl edition with a shorter tracklist is planned for later in the year.

About Tout Debord

Tout Debord is the solo project of Leonid Diaghilev, a musician born in Belarus and based in Paris, France. The project’s name fuses the French phrase “tout d’abord” (“first of all”) with a nod to philosopher and Situationist Guy Debord. Since starting the project in Paris in 2020, Diaghilev has released a string of EPs and singles across several independent labels, drawing on the early albums of The Cure and industrial synthpop acts such as Fad Gadget and Depeche Mode, alongside the French cold wave scene of the 1980s. “Necrologia”, released through Icy Cold Records, collects that catalogue on a single double-disc release for the first time.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Mayflower Madame, Norwegian post-punk duo, "Insight" deluxe edition cover

Mayflower Madame reissue ‘Insight’ as a deluxe vinyl edition

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 8, 2026
Purple Trash, Swiss darkwave project, "Velvet Nightmares and Cold Sleep" album cover

Purple Trash release new album ‘Velvet Nightmares and Cold Sleep’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 8, 2026
Golden Apes, Berlin post-punk band, "The Sun Came Up Tremendously" album cover

Golden Apes release twelfth album ‘The Sun Came Up Tremendously’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 8, 2026
Tout Debord, Paris coldwave project of Leonid Diaghilev, "Necrologia" cover

Tout Debord release ‘Necrologia’, a 32-track compilation

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 8, 2026
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult "13 Above the Night" 1993 album cover

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult’s ’13 Above the Night’ turns 33 on 7 September

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 7, 2026