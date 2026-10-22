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Luxembourg-based dark ambient project Irîs has signed to US label Ethereal Projector for a series of releases billed as “Dystopian Ambient Soundscapes.” The first release under the deal, “The Earth Looked Up And Cried,” a title referencing Virgin Prunes, is scheduled for December 4, 2026.

Ethereal Projector’s Bandcamp roster includes Portal of Reflections, Lastboss, la05un, Hyenas for Sale, Fonolabe and Akira Film Script. The label had not yet listed “The Earth Looked Up And Cried” as of the announcement.

Irîs describes its music as blending ambient and experimental electronic elements with neoclassical, drone, minimalism, noise, industrial and electroacoustic components, filed under the project’s own “Dystopian Ambient Soundscapes” banner. Many of Irîs’s compositions, recorded since February 2023, are done in one take, without multitracking or overdubs.

<a href="https://iris-das.bandcamp.com/album/mir-ad-amber-starforest-a-viridian-suite-in-5-movements" target="_blank" rel="noopener">mirîad – Amber Starforest (A Viridian Suite in 5 Movements) by IRÎS</a>

Irîs’s back catalogue on Bandcamp

Irîs’s debut album, “First Journey,” was released on vinyl in April 2025 as a hand-numbered edition of 325 copies pressed via Objects Manufacturing in Berlin, distributed across Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Portugal, alongside a digital edition on Bandcamp. Two further digital-only releases followed on the same page: “The Robot Wars (Variations In C2),” described as the soundtrack to a virtual film or video game, and “Land Of The Rising Sun,” released in February 2026.

In July 2026, Irîs released a collaborative album with Chilean electronic artist Marcelo Diaz Soto (Madsrecords) under the name mirîad. “Amber Starforest (A Viridian Suite in 5 Movements)” comprises five tracks: “The Great Space Migration,” “Nested Dreams During Cryostasis,” “Echoes Of Tycho’s Supernova,” “Amber Starforest” and “The Pillars Of Creation,” running between roughly 18 and 37 minutes each.

Irîs has also released tracks via Dodendans, a Rotterdam-based label that issues regular horror- and urban-legend-themed compilations, and via the Institute For Alien Research (IFAR) label in Bath, UK, where Irîs’s contributions run a symbolic 4 minutes 33 seconds each, a reference to John Cage’s 1952 composition “4’33”.”

About Irîs

Irîs is a dark ambient and experimental electronic project based in Luxembourg, active since February 2023. Its music combines ambient and electronic production with neoclassical, drone, minimalist, noise, industrial and electroacoustic elements, filed by the project under the banner “Dystopian Ambient Soundscapes.”

Irîs released its debut album, “First Journey,” on vinyl in April 2025, followed by the digital-only “The Robot Wars (Variations In C2)” and, in February 2026, “Land Of The Rising Sun.” Irîs has also contributed tracks to Dodendans, a Rotterdam-based compilation label, and to the Institute For Alien Research in Bath, UK. In July 2026, Irîs released the collaborative album “Amber Starforest (A Viridian Suite in 5 Movements)” with Chilean artist Marcelo Diaz Soto under the project name mirîad, and later that month released an accompanying comic magazine made with artist Marc Jost. Since the summer of 2024, Irîs has also shown abstract visual works, based on photography, in individual and group exhibitions in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Irîs’s first release for Ethereal Projector, “The Earth Looked Up And Cried,” is scheduled for December 4, 2026, opening a new “Dystopian Ambient Soundscapes” chapter for the project.

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