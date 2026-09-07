My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult’s ’13 Above the Night’ turns 33 on 7 September

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult released “13 Above the Night” on 7 September 1993 through Interscope Records, produced by Buzz McCoy.

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My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult released its fourth studio album, “13 Above the Night”, on 7 September 1993 through Interscope Records. The album turns 33 this year. Buzz McCoy produced and wrote the album, recording at Ground Control Studios in Los Angeles with Fred Giannelli co-producing and Eric Stitt Greedy and Jay Lean engineering.

“13 Above the Night” was the band’s first release for Interscope and its first album recorded with touring members Levi Levi on bass, Otto Matrix on drums, Trash Kavity on guitar, and Chicago house vocalist Shawn Christopher. Lydia Lunch co-wrote and sang on “Dirty Little Secrets”. Guitarists Bruce Manning and Luc van Acker also contributed.

What is on ’13 Above the Night’

The original 13-track edition runs “The Velvet Edge”, “Delicate Terror”, “Badlife”, “Dirty Little Secrets”, “China De Sade”, “Dimentia 66”, “Final Blindness”, “Blue Buddha”, “Starmartyr”, “Electrical Soul Wish”, “13 Above the Night”, “Disko Fleshpot” and “Savage Sexteen”. A 1999 Rykodisc reissue added two remixes, “Blue Buddha (Master of the UltraFlesh Mix)” and “Electrical Soul Wish (Miss Hate Mix)”, as bonus tracks.

The album samples dialogue from two films: “Disko Fleshpot” lifts spoken lines from the 1969 film “Midnight Cowboy”, and “Starmartyr” samples the 1976 horror film “Squirm”. The band toured the US from October to December 1993 in support of the album, with Machines of Loving Grace as the opening act.

About My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult formed in Chicago in 1987 around Groovie Mann (Frankie Nardiello) and Buzz McCoy (Marston Daley), building an industrial dance sound around samples, disco rhythm sections and B-movie and exploitation-film imagery. The band released its debut album, “I See Good Spirits and I See Bad Spirits”, in 1988 through Wax Trax! Records, followed by “Confessions of a Knife” in 1990 and “Sexplosion!” in 1991, before moving to Interscope for “13 Above the Night” in 1993.

“Hit & Run Holiday” followed in 1995, continuing the band’s run of major-label albums before further releases across the 2000s and 2010s. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult has remained active on tour into the 2020s, including a fall 2025 run reported in My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult announces fall tour ‘Delicate Terror: Part 1’, taking its name from a track on “13 Above the Night”, and a spring 2026 US run covered in Heavy Halo join My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult for spring 2026 U.S. dates.

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