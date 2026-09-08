Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Golden Apes release their twelfth studio album “The Sun Came Up Tremendously” on Icy Cold Records on 18 September. The ten-track record is out on limited vinyl, digiCD and digital, recorded and produced at Thommy Hein Studios in Berlin.

The album continues the Berlin band’s move between post-punk, darkwave and gothic rock, pairing delicate melodies and driving basslines with dense guitar walls, ethereal soundscapes and pulsating drums. The vinyl edition is limited to 300 copies on black vinyl with a lyrics sheet, while the digiCD carries a ten-page lyrics booklet and the exclusive bonus track “City Walls”. The tracklist runs “Farewell”, “The Light (Inside Us)”, “Milk and Poison”, “Resistance”, “Helion”, “Where the River Ran”, “Evelyn (One Day)”, “Radiation” and “Dreams (Gone By)”, with “City Walls” added on CD.

Lead single “Resistance” arrived with an official video directed by frontman Peer Lebrecht. Golden Apes tour Germany around the release, playing Moritzbastei in Leipzig on 9 October, Rosenkeller in Jena on 13 November and Privatclub in Berlin on 20 November.

Tour dates

9 October 2026 – Moritzbastei, Leipzig (Germany)

13 November 2026 – Rosenkeller, Jena (Germany)

20 November 2026 – Privatclub, Berlin (Germany)

About Golden Apes

Golden Apes is a post-punk and darkwave band from Berlin, Germany, formed around vocalist and synth player Peer Lebrecht. The band debuted with “Stigma 3.am” in 2000, and released albums including “The Langsyne Litanies” (2014), “MALVS” (2016) and “KASBEK” (2019) before the EP “From the Sky” in 2022 and the album “Our Ashes at the End of the Day” in 2024. The current line-up comprises Lebrecht on vocals and synths, Maximilian Hennig and Stephan Schönefeld on guitars, Christian Lebrecht on bass and Salomon Bosse on drums. The band has played festivals including Wave-Gotik-Treffen and Castle Party, and toured the US, Canada, Russia and Europe. “The Sun Came Up Tremendously” is the band’s twelfth studio album.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com