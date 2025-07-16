Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Asian-American electronic artist and sound designer Carolyn Fok will release her new album “Chrysalis” on August 1, 2025, via Memoir of Sound.

The album is a conceptual ambient work built on analog textures and fractured rhythms, “and reflects on the origins of life from both a cosmic and personal perspective.” Fok adds that the album parallels the emergence of life in the universe with her experience of creating life as a woman.

The material was mastered by Robert Rich. The album includes the track “The Moment That Made A Universe”, which is already available via Bandcamp.

A teaser video has also been released in support of the album.

About Carolyn Fok

Carolyn Fok began her career in the 1980s under the alias Cyrnai, releasing solo music as a teenager and playing with San Francisco-based acts such as A State Of Mind, Trial, and Rhythm & Noise. Influenced by Cabaret Voltaire and The Human League, Fok developed a unique approach to electronic music and sound design using home-made instruments and tape manipulation.

Her 1996 album “Transfiguration” featured Elliot Sharp, while “The Listener” (2001) included Tim Story. The 2011 album “Magic Realism” saw her collaborate with guitarist Joaquin Lievano. In 2018, Dark Entries released “Cyrnai 1980–90”, a 6xLP box set chronicling her early output.

More recently, Fok has collaborated with scientist Steve Bryson on the 2024 albums “Spacetime Canvas I & II” and released the 2025 album “Calamity Of Beauty” under her Cyrnai moniker. She also appeared on Cherry Red’s “Third Noise Principle” compilation of US electronic music (1975–1984).

