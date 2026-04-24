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Belgian EBM act Front 242 will release “Black Out” on June 19, 2026 via Alfa Matrix. The live album was recorded at AB Brussels (Ancienne Belgique) in January 2025 and documents the band’s farewell run, with more than 40 performances across six months in Europe and the US.

For “Black Out,” Patrick Codenys, Jean-Luc De Meyer, and Richard23 are joined on stage by Tim Kroker, while David Baboulis of Soldout handled the studio mixing and production.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/black-out-deluxe-edition-3-hidden-bonus-tracks" rel="noopener">Black Out (Deluxe Edition + 3 Hidden Bonus Tracks) by FRONT 242</a>

Across Bandcamp and the Alfa Matrix store, “Black Out” is available as a digital edition, a 23-track 2CD digipak, a crystal clear 2LP, a limited clear purple 2LP fanpack, a Core Selected Pack, and a Total Access Pack. The 2CD adds three exclusive tracks: “MasterHit,” “Soul Manager,” and “No Shuffle.” The limited purple-vinyl fanpack includes a tote bag, armband, 20x30cm art print, two glass coasters, and the label compilations “Sounds From The Matrix 026 & 027,” this edition is limited to 1,000 copies worldwide. The Core Selected Pack combines the 2CD, the purple-vinyl fanpack, and the 2CD tribute “Recovery 2 For You,” while the Total Access Pack adds the crystal clear 2LP to that bundle.

Note that the special packs also include the new “Recovery 2 For You (Tribute to Front 242)” 2CD.

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Where to watch and stream Front 242’s ‘Black Out’

The full live recording from Ancienne Belgique is available via YouTube.

About Front 242

Front 242 started in Aarschot, Belgium in 1981. Daniel Bressanutti and Dirk Bergen launched the project first. Patrick Codenys and Jean-Luc De Meyer joined in time for “Geography” in 1982, and Richard Jonckheere, better known as Richard 23, followed in 1983.

The band’s first single was “Body to Body” in 1981. By 1984 Front 242 had signed to Wax Trax! in Chicago, and “Take One” became their first U.S. release. “No Comment” followed in 1984, “Official Version” in 1987 and “Front by Front” in 1988.

Front 242 continued with “Tyranny >For You<” in 1991, then “06:21:03:11 Up Evil” and “05:22:09:12 Off” in 1993. A hiatus followed, before the four core members reunited in 1997 with Tim Kroker on drums for the live setup. “Pulse” arrived in 2003.

Alfa Matrix, which had in the meantime release the band’s side-projects then started to release anniversary editions and vinyl reissues.

The band’s live career ended with the “Black Out” farewell run with the gig on January 25, 2025 at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels being the band’s final show.

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