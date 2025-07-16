Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

French electronic artist Terence Fixmer has released a new three-track EP titled “Magnetic North“, available now via NovaMute, alongside an extended digital edition of his 2023 album “The Paradox In Me”.

But first things first, the “Magnetic North” EP features 3 tracks. Regarding the new EP Fixmer says that “it serves as a bridge between ‘The Paradox In Me’ and the sound of my future album, which will be lean towards the club, and be more techno, and hypnotic with raw sounds.”

<a href="https://terencefixmer.bandcamp.com/album/magnetic-north" rel="noopener">Magnetic North by Terence Fixmer</a>

The title track “Magnetic North” arrives with a video.

Accompanying the EP, NovaMute has also issued an extended digital edition of “The Paradox In Me“, Fixmer’s second full-length for Mute/NovaMute, originally released in 2023. This edition includes three new tracks:

“In Synthesis (Vocal Mix)” “Razor Sharp (Version Two)” “Close to You (Live Version)”

<a href="https://terencefixmer.bandcamp.com/album/the-paradox-in-me-extended-edition" rel="noopener">THE PARADOX IN ME (Extended Edition) by Terence Fixmer</a>

About Terence Fixmer

Terence Fixmer began producing electronic music in the late 1990s and launched his label Planete Rouge in 1998. His debut album, “Muscle Machine” (2001, International Deejay Gigolos), introduced a fusion of techno and EBM – a hybrid sound he continued to refine across later works.

In the mid-2000s, he collaborated with the late Douglas McCarthy of Nitzer Ebb under the name Fixmer/McCarthy, further bridging the gap between EBM and techno.

Subsequent albums include “Comedy of Menace” (2010, Electric Deluxe), “Depth Charged” (2015, CLR), “Through the Cortex” (2018, Ostgut Ton), and “Shifting Signals” (2022, Mute).

Fixmer also has remixed a string of artists such as Depeche Mode, Front 242, and Sven Väth. He is currently based in France and continues to perform internationally.

